Your hair is your crowning glory. Sometimes, due to various reasons, your hair may break, become overly dry or you may get split ends. Overexposure to the sun, excessive use of hair-styling products, chlorinated water, environmental pollution and use of chemicals are often behind dry and damaged hair. Your hair starts to look brittle, fragile and lackluster. Over time, it can lead to hair fall and baldness. There are many treatment options for this problem. If the problem is severe, you need to consult a doctor. Otherwise, you may try out some home remedies that promise to reverse this damage and make your hair shine once again. Here, we bring you a few effective home remedies that can give you shining tresses and make your hair thick and manageable in a matter of days. Also Read - Amla for hair: Know the benefits and ways to use it

Hot oils will help

If you have damaged hair, a hot oil massage is just the thing for you. You can use coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil for this purpose. Just heat the oil a bit and massage it gently onto the scalp. Cover your hair with a warm towel and leave it on for overnight. The next day shampoo your hair. It will nourish your scalp and make your hair soft and shiny. Other oils that are equally good for this purpose are castor oil, jojoba oil and corn oil. These oils contain vitamin E and antioxidants, which seals in the moisture in the outer layer of your hair or cuticle. But be sure not to make the oil too hot as it may burn your scalp. Warming it is enough. Also Read - 5 Foods to boost keratin levels for beautiful hair and radiant skin

Go for a banana hair mask

Bananas are great for any kind of beauty treatment. These are rich in minerals and vitamins. It contains potassium, which is very good for dry hair. A banana hair mask can repair split ends and make your hair soft and strong. All you need to do is just mask a ripe banana and apply it from the roots of your hair to the ends. Leave it on for an hour and then wash off with warm water. You will be surprised at the effect. Do this at least twice a week to repair damaged hair. Also Read - Include these foods in your diet as part of your hair care routine

Avocado is good for your hair too

Avocados are a rich source of vitamins, essential fatty acids and minerals. Using this nutrient rich food on your hair will restore lustre and gloss and make your tresses soft. Just mash a ripe avocado, mix an egg to it and apply it to wet hair from roots to ends. Leave it on for about half an hour to one hour and the rinse with warm water. Do this at least once a week for damaged hair. You can also use this remedy on healthy hair. It will add gloss and bounce to your hair.

Use a tea rinse

Tea does not just wake you up in the morning, it is also a great beauty aid. It can bring an instant shine to your hair. All you have to do is prepare some unsweetened black tea, let it cool down and use this to give your hair a final rinse after shampooing. It will enhance hair colour and also give a shine and bounce to your limp hair.