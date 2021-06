People around the world have been using home remedies to treat a variety of health problems. Thanks to the numerous do-it-yourself videos on YouTube and websites promoting at-home natural therapies, more and more people are trying home remedies to cure their illness. But some of these natural therapies can do more harm than good. It should be noted that unlike the pharmaceutical medications, most home remedies or natural therapies haven’t been put through rigorous clinical trials to test their safety and efficacy. Apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy for common ailments like colds, sore throats and digestive issues. Many of us try and use Apple cider Vinegar for weight loss and other general wellbeing such as better blood sugar control and to maintain skin health, as well. But taking apple cider vinegar for heartburn, a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), may not be a wise decision. Also Read - Why Indians are Susceptible to Acidity? 9 FAQs About Acid Reflux Answered

According to DR. Kiran Peddi, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, apple cider vinegar for acid reflux can be counterproductive and prove to be dangerous. "Many people take small amount of apple cider vinegar for their reflux symptoms (Heartburn) with an assumption that it will reduce the amount of acid production by the stomach. However, there is no strong clinical research supporting use of Apple cider Vinegar for Gastro esophageal reflux (GERD)," he told The HealthSite.

Some facts about Apple cider vinegar

Vinegar is obtained by fermentation of dilute alcohols such as beer, wine and cider. It contains acetic acid and tastes sour. It is one of the most commonly used acidic condiments across many civilizations since ancient times. Apple cider vinegar is obtained by adding bacteria and yeast to crushed apple juice. In the first step, the yeast converts sugars to alcohol. In second step, bacteria convert alcohol into acetic acid – explained Dr. Peddi.

It can be harmful if consumed in excess

Dr. Peddi noted that there is some published data to say Apple cider vinegar has plenty of anti-oxidants and help in better sugar control, reduce fats, improve blood pressure and enhance immunity. Small clinical trials done on diabetic patients have clearly shown it to reduce gastric emptying time as well (time taken by ingested food to get emptied from stomach), there by leading to imbalance of blood glucose levels. Delayed gastric emptying means more time for acid sitting in stomach and there by leading to more reflux into esophagus.

“But being an acid itself, it is not logical to assume that it will help in reducing acid related reflux symptoms. Being acetic acid, apple cider vinegar can lead to caustic injury to the esophageal mucous lining if the concentration exceeds 20%. As the consumer market in this segment is poorly regulated, taking vinegar for the control of reflux symptoms can be counterproductive and prove to be dangerous,” Dr. Peddi stated.

He concluded the conversation by saying that “Apple cider vinegar has no scientific basis to help reflux symptoms and also not supported in any clinical research. On the contrary, it can be harmful if consumed in excess. Lifestyle modifications and minimum doses of antacids or PPIs (with doctor’s prescription) is better way to keep check on acid related reflux symptoms or heartburn.”