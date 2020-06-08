Cumin Seeds And Other Home Remedies That Can Help Beat Insomnia

Cumin seeds contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep–wake cycle.

Having trouble sleeping at night? We have some sure shot home remedies to fight insomnia. Check them out.

Cumin seeds or jeera are a common ingredient in many Indian recipes. Apart from enhancing the taste of the cuisines, this spice has several health benefits and is used in many home remedies. Cumin seeds contain good amount of copper, iron, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, zinc and potassium. Studies have shown that benefits of jeera in weight loss, curing indigestion, constipation, treating skin problems, as well as in fighting insomnia. Yes, taking one teaspoon of cumin powder before going to bed can help you to have a good night's sleep. Cumin seeds contains melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep wake cycle, that can treat sleep disorders like insomnia.

How to use jeera to beat insomnia

Mash a banana and add one teaspoon of cumin powder in it. Have this paste before going to bed daily and you will have a sound sleep. You can also make cumin tea and drink at night to beat insomnia. To brew cumin tea, first roast one teaspoon of cumin seeds. Boil one cup of water and then add the roasted cumin seeds into it. Remove it from the heat and let it steep for around five minutes. Strain and drink it before hitting the bed for better sleep.

4 other home remedies to improve insomnia

Stopping popping sleeping pills to beat insomnia. Prescription sleeping pills can cause side effects like changes in appetite, constipation, diarrhoea, dizziness, daytime drowsiness, dry mouth or throat. Over time, your body may grow accustomed to the drug, requiring you to increase doses to get the same sleep-inducing effect. Higher doses of sleeping pills could lead to depressed breathing while you sleep, which can be fatal. Instead of relying on prescription drugs, try these home remedies to treat insomnia.

Warm milk

Yes, drinking a cup of warm milk may help you fall asleep, but the reason is not what many people think. It is commonly believed milk contains two substances which are linked to sleep and relaxation: the hormone melatonin and the amino acid tryptophan. But researchers say that the amount of tryptophan present in a glass of milk is too low to feel the effects. While a glass of warm milk may not directly help induce sleep, it may spark pleasant memories of mum, home and childhood, which may help you relax and sleep better.

Chamomile tea

For centuries, chamomile tea has been used as a relaxation aid. It can help reduce muscle tension, soothe digestion, and relieve anxiety - all this can make you sleep better. Use two or three tea bags to get the full, sleep-promoting effect. Drink it after dinner, but don't drink it too close to the bed or it will wake you up in the middle of the night to attend nature's call.

Hot bath with lavender oil

Taking a hot bath with lavender oil before bed can help relax your body and mind, and get better sleep, say some experts. A 2016 study published in the journal Explore also suggested that inhaling a lavender-scented patch before bed may improve night-time sleep and boost daytime energy. Some studies conducted on middle-age women and heart-disease patients also found that lavender can improve sleep quality. Researchers attribute it to the lavender's relaxing effects on the body.

Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness techniques could work wonders for those having trouble sleeping. Studies have shown that meditation can increase sleep time, improve sleep quality, and make it easier to fall (and stay) asleep. And there's no harm in trying as meditation has no associated risks or side effects. So, if want to have a good night's sleep, shut off electronics 30 minutes before bed and sit quietly focusing on soft music or deep breathing. If you're struggling with waking up in the middle of the night, experts suggest practising a 10- to 15-minute session of meditation to fall asleep again.