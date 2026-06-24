Constipation remedies: 6 natural drinks that help clean your stomach fast

Struggling with constipation? Try these natural drinks that may support digestion, ease bloating, and help clear your stomach quickly and naturally.

Constipation remedies (Image AI Generated)

Constipation is a common problem that can make you feel uncomfortable, bloated and heavy. Typically occurs when the stools are difficult to pass or when bowel movements stop. Poor eating habits, lack of water, stress, and low physical activity are some of the common reasons behind constipation. There are a number of herbal drinks that can be used naturally to aid digestion and relieve pain gently, and some medicines will have an effect.

Here are some simple and natural drinks that may help relieve constipation instantly:

Warm Water With Lemon

One of the easiest home remedies for constipation is warm lemon water. Have a glass of warm water with fresh lemon juice in the morning to start the digestion and to make a little harder stool soft. Lemon is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which removes toxins from the body. Warm water also acts as a stimulant to the body to treat bowel movement.

Jeera Water

The cumin or jeera water is a popular remedy for digestion issues in India's households. Cumin promotes digestion and gets rid of bloating and gas. To make jeera water, put one teaspoon of cumin seeds in the water for a few minutes. This is a natural way to improve bowel movement, thanks to this simple drink.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and cleansing properties. Drinking aloe vera juice can help to stimulate the bowels and aid in digestion. Sipping fresh aloe vera juice, in small quantities, helps alleviate constipation.

Chia Seed Drink

Chia seeds contain a high amount of fibre that not only softens up bowel movements, but also helps to add bulk to them. You can to take 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, put them in water and drink after 20-30 minutes. The seeds swell up with water, and develop a gel like consistency making the digestive system stay hydrated and active.

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Coconut Water

Coconut water is a palpitating beverage which can remain your body hydrated. Water being one of the primary causes of constipation, coconut water helps to replenish the body fluids. The magnesium is also present, which is beneficial for bowel movement and may be beneficial in promoting natural motion.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is known to facilitate digestion and ease the stomach pain. A warm cup of ginger tea can help stimulate digestion and improve bowel movements. Just peel off the ginger slices and water it in a pot of water, sip it warm for relief from bloating and constipation.

If the constipation persists for several days or if it is serious it is best to consult the doctor.

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