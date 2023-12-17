Constipation In Winter: 6 Home Remedies To Beat Stool Problems During Winter Naturally

How to take care of chronic constipation during winter. Read On To Find The Best And Most Effective Tips To Improve Your Bowel Movement During Winter.

Age is just a number. Ageing with grace and wisdom is an art of living and the process of ageing starts from the time we are born. Degenerated cells are renewed and then regenerated. The proportion of degeneration to regeneration varies and starts at a lower level in the early phase of life and becomes higher later in life. We all are provided with certain capacities with our life forces in their physiological function and it all depends on how optimally we have used these forces that defy the acceleration of this ageing process.

Beat Ageing Process: Manage Your Digestive System

Gravity imposes a major challenge on the physical body. One of the main impacts happens due to overweight and obesity at the physical level. At the physiological level, the circulation is impaired due to the oxidative stress which happens due to the living metabolic process which gets exaggerated and leads to accelerated ageing. If one uses the right resources in the correct quantity and quality, then the process of ageing could be graceful and will add life to years to make it positive ageing.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head, of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, said that one of the major systems which needs to be addressed is the gastrointestinal system. As part of ageing, the digestive system takes a toll and becomes slower in movements, digestion and absorption. The most common symptom one can get is constipation.

Scroll down to understand the connection and tips to beat winter constipation easily at home without any medication.

Winter Constipation: Understand How Winter Chills Affect Your Gut Health

Let's face it, nobody enjoys the struggle of constipation. That feeling of sluggishness, bloating, and the ever-present pressure in your abdomen can quickly turn even the brightest day into a dark and uncomfortable one. Constipation affects millions of people worldwide, and while it's usually not a serious medical condition, it can certainly be a major annoyance.

Tips To Cope With Constipation

Is winter constipation making your chilly mornings more difficult to survive? Fear not, fellow stool-stalled citizens! There's hope on the horizon. In this article, we will delve into the world of constipation, exploring its causes and offering a bounty of practical tips and tricks to get things moving again.

Here are 6 tips to fix your bowel issues during winter:

Include liberal fluids in the diet. Focus on adequate hydration through drinking water appropriate to the weather. Having a glass or two of warm water in the morning helps the body. Avoid drinking water while having food or soon after or before the food. There should be 30 minutes between the meal and the water. Including soluble and insoluble plant-based fibre in the diet will help nourish the gut flora and act as roughage that will help move the bowels. Adequate physical activity according to an individual's capability will help in the movement of bowels. Practicing mindfulness in every action undertaken will help balance the choice of food taken, how it needs to be chewed how much one should eat etc.

The physiological process of digestion varies from one individual to the other. It depends upon the quality of digestive juices and enzymes present. Having balanced nutrition by sourcing carbohydrates through complex carbohydrates such as millet will add more fibre and protein for an easy bowel evacuation. Easily digestible protein sourced through legumes such as sprouted green gram will also add value. The process of sprouting makes it easily digestible as the sprouts are predigested. Fat sourced through oil seeds will also add fibre to the diet and help in avoiding constipation.

It is not just the physical substances but the emotional status and the mental condition that can contribute to constipation.

Having a balanced nutritious diet, adequate sleep, and appropriate physical exercise are keystones for a healthy and holistic lifestyle which helps in a healthy ageing process.