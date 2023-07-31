Conjunctivitis Home Remedies: How To Cure Eye Flu At Home?

Conjunctivitis

Due to heavy rains and floods, eye flu cases are surging in several parts of the country. Here's what you can do when you have pink eye syndrome.

As conjunctivitis cases continue to surge in various parts of the country, health officials have issued fresh guidelines to tackle the sudden spike in eye flu cases. The rapid spread of the highly contagious infection (eye flu) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Northeast is being attributed to floods and waterlogging due to heavy monsoon rains.

While there are several types of conjunctivitis that are primarily caused by bacteria, viruses, or allergies, the eye flu type that is dominant right now in the country is an acute viral infection that takes its own course and is self-limiting. Since cases are on the rise, it is important that everyone knows how to handle this eye condition and not let it spread. Scroll down to know what you should do when you have conjunctivitis.

What Is Eye Flu?

Pinkeye, sometimes referred to as conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva. The thin, transparent tissue that covers the white of the eye and borders the inside of the eyelid is called the conjunctiva. Conjunctivitis symptoms can include redness, itching, stickiness in the eyes, and swollen eyelids. When any bacteria are to blame for the pink eye infection, the patient may occasionally observe an eye discharge that is thick and typically yellow or green in colour. While medication or eyedrops do not provide immediate relief in cases of viral eye infections, the symptoms of eye flu take 1-2 weeks to ease.

Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Here are some of the signs of conjunctivitis that you should never ignore:

Redness in the white of the eye or inner eyelid Swollen conjunctiva More tears than usual Itchy eyes Burning eyes Blurry vision Not able to open your eyes completely Thick yellow discharge that crusts over the eyelashes, especially after sleep. Unusual green or white discharge from the eye Pain in the eyes (especially in the corner region).

Home Remedies to Treat Eye Flu

In order to help your eyes feel a little better, you can consider these home remedies when suffering from eye flu or conjunctivitis:

Stop wearing your contact lenses. Say goodbye to eye makeup. Ibuprofen or another OTC pain reliever can be taken in order to help ease the uncomfortableness. Use over-the-counter artificial tears (lubricating eye drops). Hot compress is one of the most effective home remedies to treat conjunctivitis at home. Wondering how to do it?

Soak a clean washcloth (cotton cloth can also be used) in lukewarm water then wring it out so it's not dripping.

Now put that hot water damp cloth over your eyes (affected area) and leave it in place until it cools.

Repeat this same 10-15 times.

Make sure that you are using a clean washcloth each time so you don't spread the infection.

Also, ensure that you are using different sets of washcloths for each of your eyes.

How To Prevent Eye Flu

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Prativa Raj Borah, Belle Vue, Kolkata, said, "Eye flu instances are increasing in schools as the season changes, endangering our kids' valuable vision. In order to protect their children from this concerning trend, parents and guardians must take proactive measures."

In order to prevent eye flu, the doctor has suggested some tips:

Hygiene

To prevent the condition from spreading to other people or your other eye, practise basic cleanliness. Make sure that your hands are clean all the time (ye flu can be transmitted through contaminated hands).

Avoid Touching Your Eyes

You must not rub or touch your eyes with unclean hands. By refraining from touching your eyes, you can reduce your chances of getting the infection.

Maintain distance

You must encourage everyone to maintain a safe distance from peers displaying symptoms to prevent transmission. The germ/bacteria can be present in the hands which can transmit to a perfectly fine body, and infect the eyes.

Cleanliness Is Important

Sanitise eyewear, contact lenses, and anything else that comes into touch with the eyes on a regular basis.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

