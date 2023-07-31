Conjunctivitis Home Remedies: How To Cure Eye Flu At Home?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
As conjunctivitis cases continue to surge in various parts of the country, health officials have issued fresh guidelines to tackle the sudden spike in eye flu cases. The rapid spread of the highly contagious infection (eye flu) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Northeast is being attributed to floods and waterlogging due to heavy monsoon rains.
While there are several types of conjunctivitis that are primarily caused by bacteria, viruses, or allergies, the eye flu type that is dominant right now in the country is an acute viral infection that takes its own course and is self-limiting. Since cases are on the rise, it is important that everyone knows how to handle this eye condition and not let it spread. Scroll down to know what you should do when you have conjunctivitis.
Pinkeye, sometimes referred to as conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva. The thin, transparent tissue that covers the white of the eye and borders the inside of the eyelid is called the conjunctiva. Conjunctivitis symptoms can include redness, itching, stickiness in the eyes, and swollen eyelids. When any bacteria are to blame for the pink eye infection, the patient may occasionally observe an eye discharge that is thick and typically yellow or green in colour. While medication or eyedrops do not provide immediate relief in cases of viral eye infections, the symptoms of eye flu take 1-2 weeks to ease.
Here are some of the signs of conjunctivitis that you should never ignore:
In order to help your eyes feel a little better, you can consider these home remedies when suffering from eye flu or conjunctivitis:
Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Prativa Raj Borah, Belle Vue, Kolkata, said, "Eye flu instances are increasing in schools as the season changes, endangering our kids' valuable vision. In order to protect their children from this concerning trend, parents and guardians must take proactive measures."
In order to prevent eye flu, the doctor has suggested some tips:
To prevent the condition from spreading to other people or your other eye, practise basic cleanliness. Make sure that your hands are clean all the time (ye flu can be transmitted through contaminated hands).
You must not rub or touch your eyes with unclean hands. By refraining from touching your eyes, you can reduce your chances of getting the infection.
You must encourage everyone to maintain a safe distance from peers displaying symptoms to prevent transmission. The germ/bacteria can be present in the hands which can transmit to a perfectly fine body, and infect the eyes.
Sanitise eyewear, contact lenses, and anything else that comes into touch with the eyes on a regular basis.
Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
