Congested Nose Home Remedies: 10 Ways To Get Instant Relief from Stuffy Nose

Try these 10 easy home remedies to deal with a congested and stuffy nose.

Are you suffering from nasal congestion? Worry not, we have got the best solution to help you breathe freely. There are several over-the-counter products like saline nasal spray that can work wonders when it comes to managing a congested nose. Having a stuffy nose and a congested chest can make you feel miserable. A chest filled with mucus can make also make it extremely hard for anyone to breathe normally. But one must know that using over-the-counter (OTC) medications for all kinds of nose congestion is not the ideal thing to do. Then? Well, looking for alternatives to breathe freely with your nose is important. Besides OTC medications, there are also several natural remedies that may help ease your congestion. We spoke to Dr Pawan Kumar, Senior Consultant, General Paediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, to understand the various at-home remedies to get rid of a congested nose instantly. Scroll down to know what the doctor has suggested.

Natural Decongestant Remedies Backed By Doctor

If you are suffering from a congested and stuffy nose, take a look at these home remedies that can provide you instant relief, and help you breathe.

Humidifier

This device helps your congested nose by adding moisture to the air. A congested nose is a result of cold, and dry air. The air interferes with your sinuses draining as they should. In this condition, a humidifier may help by pumping moisture into the air that you are breathing. This, in turn, can provide instant relief from nose congestion by increasing the humidity in your nose and helping it breathe better.

Steam

One of the most common and the best natural remedy to get instant relief from nasal congestion is -- steam. It can help to increase the humidity of the air surrounding you, thus helping your nose to feel free. Steam may also help to thin out and drain the mucus in your nose more easily. The easiest way to use steam for nose congestion is by pouring hot water into a large bowl, and then inhaling the steam while leaning over the bowl. Make sure to cover your head with a towel to let the steam stay in place.

Saline Sprays

Other home remedies can include saline sprays, which are easily available at pharma stores. Saline sprays contain just salt and water. However, this remedy shouldn't be used for a longer period of time, as studies have shown that prolonged use of decongestant sprays may cause a rebound effect, or worsen congestion symptoms. Therefore, use it only when you aren't able to use the other home remedies that are listed here.

Neti Pots

An easily available device to get instant relief from a congested nose is a Neti pot. This device can be an effective way of dealing with decongestion when used and cleaned properly. A neti pot can help in reducing congestion and cough. It also helps in clearing out the clogged nasal with mucus and germs.

Warm Compress

A very homely remedy to deal with nasal congestion is a warm compress. This can help unclog a stuffy nose by reducing inflammation and opening up the nasal passages from the outside. How to do it? To make a warm compress, all you need to do is soak a washcloth or small towel in warm water. Then squeeze the excess water from the cloth, and fold it. Now place it over your upper nose and lower forehead. The hot and warm air from the towel will provide instant relief from the inflammation in your nostrils and sinuses.

Herbs and Spices

Eating spicy foods is another home remedy that can work wonders when dealing with a congested nose. Try to add foods such as peppers, ginger, and garlic, they can trigger a condition called gustatory rhinitis, which can help get instant relief from nasal congestion.

Elevated Head

Try to keep your head elevated when you have a stuffy nose and are not able to breathe. This can prevent mucus from pooling in your sinuses at night. Keeping your head elevated can also provide instant relief from sinus pressure. How to do it? Simply lie on your back and use an extra pillow to ensure that your head is at a slightly higher angle than the rest of your body.

Hydration

Drink a lot of water and fluids to help your body deal with nose blockage. Fluids can help in loosening thick mucus that usually blocks the nasal passages making it worse for a person to breathe.

Note: It is important that one understands what nose congestion means. Congestion is a symptom of health conditions such as colds, flu, allergies, and sinus infections that cause inflamed nasal passages and mucus-filled airways.

