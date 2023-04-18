Cinnamon Tea For Diabetes: How To Manage High Blood Sugar With This Tea

The right time to consume cinnamon tea to manage diabetes and blood sugar spikes is post-dinner. Read on to know more about the amazing benefits of this herb for diabetics.

Cinnamon is one of those Ayurvedic herbs that comes packed with several health benefits. One of the many amazing benefits that this herb carry is controlling or managing diabetes. In Ayurveda, cinnamon is called the best natural supplement that helps in keeping blood sugar levels under check. Many studies have shown how effectively cinnamon curbs blood sugar by lowering insulin resistance. In this article, we take a look at the various benefits of having cinnamon tea to control high blood sugar levels and manage symptoms of diabetes.

Diabetes Management At Home

Managing diabetes or high blood sugar levels at home is important as this is an irreversible health condition that requires continuous attention. The first step to managing diabetes starts at home by making small and easy changes in your lifestyle. Balancing and lowering blood sugar levels naturally is the key to managing prediabetes or diabetes naturally.

Some of these lifestyle changes include -- exercising regularly, eating more fibre, snacking, and increasing your probiotic intake are some of the things you can do every day. With everything else, adding some supplements to suppress the symptoms of diabetes also plays a very important role. One of them is consuming cinnamon tea.

In a study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences, researchers have stated that people with diabetes who added 3-6 grams of cinnamon to their daily diet, were able to effectively reduce their blood sugar levels by a considerable amount.

Role Of Cinnamon Tea In Managing Diabetes

Cinnamon is extracted from tree bark. It carries immense medicinal properties. From controlling cholesterol to reducing severe inflammation, and fighting bacterial infection, cinnamon is a cure for all.

Now, the question is how does this herb help in managing blood sugar levels? According to the studies, Cinnamon is rich in cinnamaldehyde, responsible for promoting insulin release and enhancing insulin sensitivity. It also helps in increasing insulin disposal, and exerting activity in the regulation of protein-tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B) and insulin receptor kinase. All these amazing properties together make cinnamon the best remedy to manage diabetes.

Cinnamon tea can be consumed after dinner to balance blood sugar spikes. A cup of cinnamon tea made with cinnamon powder or bark can do an amazing trick very well, by reducing inflammation, which can damage your body's cells and contribute to chronic disease.