Cholesterol Lowering Medicines With No Side Effects: Top 7 Natural Remedies For High Cholesterol

Cholesterol Lowering Medicines With No Side Effects: Top 7 Natural Remedies For High Cholesterol

High Cholesterol Home Remedies: Top 7 Natural Healing Wonders for High Cholesterol Without Unwanted Aftereffects.

High cholesterol, or hypercholesterolemia, is a condition in which the body suffers from an excess amount of cholesterol in the bloodstream. Interestingly, cholesterol is a waxy substance resembling fat that dwells within our body cells. Your body indeed needs a balanced level of cholesterol for cell nourishment, but an overdose could lead to heart issues and other severe health challenges.

What Causes High Cholesterol?

Because of a variety of factors, high cholesterol levels may occur. A few common causes are unhealthy eating with high trans and saturated fats, inactive lifestyle, obesity, smoking habits, and hereditary factors. Health conditions including diabetes, hypothyroidism, or liver disease could also lead to high cholesterol.

High Cholesterol Management Tips

High cholesterol isn't unusual but it threatens heart diseases and strokes. Even with available medicines for reducing cholesterol, one may opt for risk-free, natural alternatives. Peek into these, the best 7 natural cures for high cholesterol:

TRENDING NOW

Barley and Oats For Managing Cholesterol

These cereal grains, brimming with soluble fiber, function as LDL-"bad" cholesterol reducers. Introducing barley and oats onto your plate can introduce an enjoyable, potent method to cut down cholesterol.

Green Veggies and Fresh Fruits

Laden with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, fruits and vegetables can curb cholesterol. Particularly potent ones include berries, citrus fruits, green leafy veggies, and crucifers like Brussels sprouts and broccoli.

Seeds and Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds, together with chia and flaxseeds, stand as excellent providers of plant sterols, health-giving fats, and fiber-reducing cholesterol. A modest amount of seeds or nuts can constitute a heartwarming snack.

You may like to read

Omega-3 Rich Fatty Fish

Varieties like mackerel, trout, sardines, and salmon pack omega-3 fatty acids, noted for their ability to lessen triglycerides and boost HDL-"good" cholesterol. Regularly include fatty fish in your meals for a direct, beneficial effect on cholesterol.

Garlic

Garlic carries a long, medicinal history, prized for its cholesterol and blood pressure-lowering abilities. You can opt to season food with fresh garlic or gulp down garlic supplements to better manage cholesterol.

Green Tea

Abundant in antioxidants, catechins, green tea is proven to shave off cholesterol. Daily, indulge in a few heart-nourishing cups of this tea.

Olive Oil

Olive oil, is enriched with antioxidants and heart-nurturing monounsaturated fats. Choose it as cooking oil or salad dressing over butter or other oils to lower LDL cholesterol and inflammation.

Disclaimer: High cholesterol can be managed quite effectively through side-effect-free, natural alternatives. Adding barley and oats, veggies and fruits, seeds and nuts, fatty fish, garlic, green tea, and olive oil into your diet helps manage cholesterol and maintain your heart's health. However, never neglect to consult your healthcare provider before embracing significant changes to your lifestyle or diet, especially when under medication for lowering cholesterol. Making meaningful yet manageable changes can aid you in controlling your cholesterol, thereby reducing the danger of strokes and heart diseases.