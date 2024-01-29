Cholesterol Lowering Herbs: Top 7 Ayurvedic Spices To Reduce LDL Cholesterol Levels

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Add these 7 amazing Ayurvedic herbs to your diet to control your LDL cholesterol levels naturally at home.

Ever heard of cholesterol? Known for being a waxy-fatty substance that is found in the cells, it is known for its role in vitamin D production, hormone manufacturing, and cell wall structure. However, did you know that too much cholesterol in the body can cause several chronic health conditions? Yes, you heard that right! From creating problems for your heart health to damaging the kidneys, excessive cholesterol in the body can be bad for your overall health.

LDL cholesterol, often dubbed as the 'bad' cholesterol is a damaging element whose presence in the body can harm your heart health to a great extent. Build-ups of this cholesterol in our arteries block the smooth blood movement, elevating threats like heart attacks and strokes.

Can Ayurveda Help Manage High Cholesterol?

Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, offers us a cadre of spices proven to manage LDL cholesterol levels and promote heart health. These spices have been in use for centuries now, showing potential in the domain of cholesterol reduction. Scroll down to learn about the top 7 herbs that can help keep your cholesterol levels under check and promote good heart health.

Turmeric

Turmeric, rich in curcumin is a wonderful spice that is packed with anti-inflammatory properties, that has a knack for slashing down LDL cholesterol levels. Moreover, its antioxidant features and cholesterol oxidation prevention also make a note.

Garlic

Garlic is a great Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in promoting good heart health. You can add this herb in your regular dishes, and also in your soup.

Cinnamon

A spice that is commonly found in the kitchen shelves is also great for your heart health. Rich with antioxidants, cinnamon helps in effectively curbing inflammation and betters blood lipid levels, thus lowering LDL cholesterol.

Ginger

Ginger, also known as adrak is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from its LDL cholesterol-reducing prominence, it can pep up your digestion and scale down inflammation.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, also known as saunf in India are amazing seeds that are rich in fiber and have been found to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Fenugreek seeds can be consumed as a spice or taken in the form of a supplement. You may also add these seeds to your regular tea or consume fenugreek-soaked water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Cardamom

Known for being an integral member of the Indian culinary arts, cardamom, also known as elaichi is a great spice for managing your cholesterol levels. This spice has been found to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health when consumed in the right proportion.

Tulsi

Holy basil, which is commonly known as tulsi in India is packed with Ayurvedic health benefits, including managing cholesterol levels. You can add this herb to your regular tea, or consume tulsi-soaked water on an empty stomach in the morning. Additionally, it can aid in taming blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: Make sure to consult a doctor or a dietician before adding any changes to your daily routine.