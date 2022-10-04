Causes And Effects Of Headache: 5 Natural Remedies For Migraine

Migraine: Causes, Impact, And Home Remedies Around It

In recent years, severe headaches and migraines have emerged as leading causes of disability among people of all ages. Unlike a 'regular' headache that can be managed with medical management and home remedies, a migraine is an aggressive and painful condition which may even blur one's vision, cause nausea and vomiting, or trigger sensitivity to sound and light. The (WHO) World Health Organization projects the global prevalence of existing migraine to be 10 per cent and the lifetime prevalence to be 14 per cent. Furthermore, data suggest that approximately 3000 migraine attacks occur daily worldwide.

Surprisingly, headache disorders and migraine, in particular, are much more prevalent in women. Studies have highlighted that one in every four to five women suffers from Migraine compared to one in 15 men. This ratio prompts the obvious question: Why? Research reveals a potential reason for higher migraine causation among women, possibly due to sex hormones. It has been found that estrogens play a role in migraine, which are at their peak levels in women of reproductive age. This further sensitizes the cells around the trigeminal nerve and surrounding blood vessels in the head, and these cells trigger migraine attacks.

So, what are the remedies to head off the migraine pain?

Treatment Options For Migraine

Migraine is a chronic condition with no cure; however, it can be managed and possibly improved by various interventions. Avoiding triggers is a critical part of controlling migraine attacks, including eradicating birth control pills in women, quitting smoking, and reducing and managing liquor and caffeine intake with migraine. Non-medicinal therapies such as yoga, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques have proven effective in preventing migraines. Importantly, if you can limit some things that cause stress, you may set yourself up for a proactive, pain-free day. Counselling and stress management sessions are good options as well.

Conclusion

Primarily, with migraine and other forms of headaches, an important task is to maintain a diary that captures the various triggers that may evoke your headaches/migraines. Take note of what you were doing before and how your headache emerged. What did you eat for your lunch and dinner? Did you experience a stressful situation? These clues will take you closer to controlling the severity and frequency of your migraine attacks.