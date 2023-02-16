Burning Throat: 5 Simple Ways To Treat The Symptoms At Home

Burning throat is a painful symptom but it is not dangerous. Here are 5 ways you can treat it at home.

Burning sensation in the back of the throat can be cause by several factors. Some well known causes are heartburn, acid reflux, eating spicy food or it could also be caused due to pollution. Note that this symptom does not signify any serious diseases but it is a very uncomfortable and painful symptom. Some people might experience more severe symptoms than others and some might even have difficulty in eating or speaking. However, these symptoms can be easily treated at home.

5 Home Remedies To Treat Burning Sensation In The Throat

You can relieve this symptom at home.

Gargle With Hot Water

Warm water gargle can help evade or heal any throat problems. Adding salt will only make it more effective. Salt cause the throat tissues to release fluid. This fluid aids in the removal of virus and allows mucus to drain itself. Hot water gargle can also help reduce production of acid and ease gastrointestinal discomfort. Apart from this, drink as much as water you can throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated and avoid irritation in your throat.

Honey With Warm Water Or Tea

People experiencing burning sensation in the back of the throat are recommended to take honey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Honey is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can kill the virus and bacteria that might be causing the burning sensation in the throat. You can drink honey without mixing it with any other drink but, it will be more effective if drunk with warm water or herbal tea.

Cold Milk

This might sound unusual for some people but, cold milk also helps reduce symptoms of heartburn. It gives off a cooling effect which can ease the pain and discomfort. Cold milk is also rich in electrolytes and calcium which helps combat digestive problems and dehydration. It can also cure throat swelling and soreness.

Mint

Peppermint is known for its antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. It can cure or relieve any kind of infection caused by bacteria, fungi an virus. Mint is also effective in reducing the production of acid in the stomach and symptoms of heartburn.

Go For A Soft Food Diet

A soft food diet is a good choice to help relieve the burning and uncomfortable sensations in your throat. Foods that can relieve this symptom are egg whites, yogurt, ginger, and oats. Mild dishes like vegetable smoothies, herbal broth soup and drinks that are not caffeinated will also help ease the symptoms. However, Keep in mind not to overindulge in any meal or beverage.

Disclaimer: Only try these suggestions after consulting a doctor. Some of these therapies might cause allergies or other side effects.