Imagine waking up to a clogged nose and terribly painful throat… deadly isn't it? Who doesn't love to experience the sunrise with a healthy mind and body? We are sure all of you do! But, this doesn't come easily. Especially during this season – the winters! Your immunity is much weaker during this time of the year that makes you more vulnerable to the chilly winds which can cause respiratory or breathing issues. And, add to that the pollution that the country experiences during winters. This is not a new topic to discuss but that definitely causes trouble to your lungs thus causing difficulties in breathing.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), almost 92% of the world's total population is breathing toxic and polluted air. The tiny harmful toxic particles present in the air can defuse deep into your respiratory and cardiovascular system damaging them. The report added that deaths due to cardiovascular failure have been recorded at 6 million deaths per year. But there are remedies. There are solutions to these problems. In this article, let's explore the causes of breathing issues and see how you can boost your respiratory health this winter.

One of the most important organs of your body that works tirelessly is the lungs. Taking good care of them is as important as taking care of your skin and mental health. Compared to any other organs of your body, the lungs are the most abused ones – and the high level of pollution causes more trouble to it. With the weather changes and fluctuation, strong winds, and high level of pollution, here are some home remedies that will help you get back your respiratory system to work properly.

Quit smoking

The first and foremost change you should bring in your lifestyle in order to eliminate respiratory problems is to quit smoking. For ages, smoking has been linked to a high risk of respiratory problems and severe lung diseases. Smoking can also cause lung cancer and lung infections.

Exercise regularly

Winters are here! With the change in season, the air quality also dips tremendously. In these days and times, it is extremely important to take care of and improve your lung capacity from the negative effects of air pollution and toxics. Practicing exercises like rib stretch breathing, diaphragmatic breathing, and yoga asanas can help you cleanse your lungs and stay fit from inside.

Steam inhalation

The oldest one in the book, steam inhalation helps you to get rid of all sorts of respiratory issues and lung problems by effectively reducing nasal congestion and clearing mucus out of your lungs.

Ginger Kadha

Hate it or love it! Ginger is your only friend when you are suffering from respiratory issues and nasal congestion. It is one of the most effective home remedies to help you fight cold and breathing difficulties.

Salt water gargle

Another one from granny’s book of remedies for cold and cough is salt water gargling. During coughing and wheezing, gargling with hot salt water helps in soothing the sore muscles in your throat and cleans the respiratory system, thus, offering an easy relief.

Honey and tulsi

Honey and tulsi have certain properties that help in fighting the germs and the bacteria causing throat infections and pain. Try to take a tablespoon of raw organic honey with a few tulsi leaves every morning to keep your respiratory system safe from the attacks of the cold and cough causing viruses.

Other than these, you can also include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet such as olives, turmeric, walnuts, leafy greens, etc. Regularly exercising, and having more anti-inflammatory foods are lifestyle changes that may improve lung health and decrease the risk of other health conditions. Take care of your lungs today, and you’re more likely to breathe easier in the years to come.