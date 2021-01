Imbalances in the type and volume of bacteria found in the gut can raise your risk of ‘long COVID’, the symptoms of coronavirus which last for weeks or months beyond the initial illness. Also Read - Covid-19 healthcare workers at risk of developing depression, anxiety

According to the experts, the variety of bacteria in the gut, known as the microbiome, may influence the severity of COVID-19 as well as the level of the immune system response to the infection.

The researchers noted that the gut microbiome might influence the immune system response to COVID-19 infection and potentially affect disease severity and outcome. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for everyone right now to maintain a healthy gut to keep themselves safe from the ongoing pandemic – Covid-19 virus. Let's understand how easily you can take care of your gut at home naturally and stay safe.

Diet Tips To Maintain A Healthy Gut

The importance of a strong immunity during this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is no secret to the world. Strengthening immunity begins with fuelling your body with the right kind of food and every essential nutrient. Besides, it also depends on the condition of our gut.

Experts say that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory illness, but the evidence suggests that the gut may also play a role. Here are some of the tips and tricks to boost your gut health naturally at home:

KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED

Drinking an adequate amount of water on a daily basis can keep a check on your good bacteria in the digestive tract. Water is a key component of digestion and ensures the proper absorption of nutrients. Water also keeps food moving through the intestines. If you don’t have enough water in your body, water is reabsorbed from the colon…. leading to hard stools and constipation.

START TAKING PROBIOTIC FOR YOUR GUT

Adding probiotics to your diet on a daily basis can help boost digestion and metabolism. What are probiotics? Probiotics are made up of good bacteria that help keep your body healthy and working well. This good bacteria helps you in many ways such as – it helps in fighting off bad bacteria. In a sentence, probiotics are part of a larger picture concerning bacteria and your body — your microbiome.

As a part of your probiotic, you can include yogurt, pickle, paneer, fermented soybean, etc. in your diet. All of these are loaded with ‘good bacteria’.

DETOXIFICATION PLAYS A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR YOUR GUT

It is very important to know that your body gets fill with toxins throughout the day and to keep it going you need to detoxify your body every day. How? Well, detoxification of your body early in the morning is one of the best daily habits. One can drink a green detox drink or a glass of warm water with lemon and organic honey to flush out the toxins from the body. Flushing out toxins regularly from our body is essential to prevent free-radical damages and inflammation. Doing this daily can strengthen your immunity as well.

GIVE YOUR BODY SOME REST

Not getting enough or sufficient quality of sleep can have serious impacts on your gut health, which can in turn make you suffer from severe sleeping problems. Try to give your body and mind a good 7-8 hours of sleep every day. You can also have some calming tea before your bedtime or a turmeric latte (caffeine-free) to help you sleep better.

EXERCISE REGULARLY

Regular exercise helps keep foods moving through your digestive system, reducing constipation. Exercise can also help you maintain a healthy weight, which is good for your digestive health. Make it a point to make regular exercise a priority.

MANAGE YOUR STRESS LEVEL

Too much stress or anxiety can cause your digestive system to go into overdrive, according to Adams. Find stress-reducing activities that you enjoy and practice them on a regular basis. If possible then include peppermint tea in your diet. Peppermint tea helps in fighting off the stress hormones from your body.

EAT A HEALTHY AND RICH IN FIBER DIET

A high-fiber diet helps to keep food moving through your digestive tract, making you less likely to get constipated. A high-fiber diet can also help to prevent or treat various digestive conditions, such as diverticulosis, hemorrhoids, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In addition, it can help you achieve or maintain a healthy weight. However, too much fiber could be damaging for the health, so know how to balance it right.

EAT SLOWLY – CHEW YOUR FOOD PROPERLY

Chewing your food thoroughly and eating your meals more slowly can help promote full digestion and absorption of nutrients. This may help you reduce digestive discomfort and maintain a healthy gut.