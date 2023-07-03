Bloating To Acid Reflux: 5 Tips to Avoid Gastric Issues During Monsoons

Suffering from gas and acidity during? This monsoon season, try out these easy tips to stay safe and healthy.

The humid weather during the monsoon season can make the entire digestive tract sluggish, inviting a slew of digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, acidity, and indigestion. The rainy season causes the entire digestion process to become inactive, increasing the likelihood of gastrointestinal diseases due to the damp atmosphere and a plethora of germs generating dangerous stomach infections.

According to statistics, bloating, gas and loose stools account for 30-40% of cases seen in a gastro outpatient department during the monsoon season. Poor sanitation and contaminated water are the main causes of diarrhoea, especially during the monsoon, which is why drinking clean and purified water is essential during this time of the year. Avoid consuming foods and water from the street as they can be contaminated with bacteria and viruses that can cause severe stomach infections.

Tips To Prevent Gastric Problems During Monsoon

If you are suffering from monsoon bloating, here are some methods to assist you deal with the ailment. To find out everything, scroll down.

Maintain Hygiene and Food Safety

The risk of food and water contamination grows significantly during the monsoon season. It is critical that you maintain adequate hygiene in order to avoid gastrointestinal troubles. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water before and after meals. Ensure that the utensils, fruits, and vegetables are properly washed and cleaned before consumption. You should also avoid eating street food or raw food because it may contain hazardous bacteria or parasites. Consume freshly cooked meals made in sanitary circumstances as well.

Drink Purified Water

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. However, it is equally important for you to ensure that the water you consume is safe and clean. During monsoons, water sources often get contaminated, leading to waterborne diseases. To avoid gastric issues, drink boiled or purified water. If you are unsure about the quality of water, use a water purifier or carry a bottle of filtered water when stepping out. Also, avoid consuming ice cubes or beverages from the outside, as they may contain harmful bacteria in it.

Eat Clean And Light

The digestive system is slightly sluggish during the monsoon season. Choose light, easily digestible meals to avoid gastrointestinal troubles. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid heavy foods, which can hinder digestion and cause gastrointestinal pain. Additionally, probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kimchi, and idli should be included in your diet because they support a healthy gut and improve digestion.

Check Where You Are Storing Your Foods

Improper food handling and storage can result in food contamination, which can lead to stomach issues. To avoid such problems, keep raw and cooked foods separate in the refrigerator. Refrigerate perishable things such as fruits and vegetables, dairy, seafood, and meat products to keep them fresh and prevent bacterial growth. Consume leftovers that have been stored at room temperature for an extended period of time. To ensure that older food products are devoured first, use the "first in, first out" approach. You can reduce the risk of foodborne infections and stomach problems by using safe food handling and storage practices.

Follow a Healthy Lifestyle

The next and most important thing is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle can help prevent gastrointestinal problems during the monsoon season. Exercise on a regular basis will help your immune system and digestion. Also, as stress can disturb the digestive process, regulate it through relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation. Get enough sleep to improve your overall health. Smoking and excessive alcohol use should be avoided because they can irritate the digestive system. Finally, if you have persistent gastrointestinal difficulties or if your symptoms increase, seek medical attention right once.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

