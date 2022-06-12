Bloating During Periods: 7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Period Bloating

Bloating is very common during periods, here are top 7 ways to manage period bloating easily at home.

Do you often feel bloated while on periods? well, this is a very common problem, which requires immediate solution. And why not? bloating can be one of the worst thing to experience or manage when it comes to period days. It can be annoying and uncomfortable, and those cramps that comes with it can be another enemy all together. But what if we tell you that there are some effective and easy solutions that you can try, in order to get rid of the bloating problem during periods.

What Is Bloating?

While bloating can happen due to many reasons, including foods that you eat or sitting at one spot for hours, period bloating is also real. And it doesn't just happens due to what you eat, there is more that plays pivotal role in your period bloating. Bloating during your period days happen due to the fluctuations in estrogen levels and a sharp drop in progesterone right before your period. When estrogen levels are higher, our bodies tend to retain water. On the other hand, progesterone, which is high in the latter half of your menstrual cycle, contributes to degrading the digestive tract, this leads to the onset of the symptoms of bloating or fullness.

Symptoms of Bloating

Some of the common symptoms of bloating during periods are - unexplained stomach ache or discomfort in the abdominal area, gas. One can also experience symptoms like:

Burp or belch frequently Having abdominal rumbling or gurgling. Severe bloating may occur along with other serious symptoms, such as: Blood in your stool.

Causes of Bloating

You can get bloating for many reasons, some of the common causes of bloating are:

High fibre diets Consuming sugary foods Not having proper bowel movement Chronic constipation Smoking Acid reflux Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Period Bloating

Tired of dealing with period bloating? try these easy tips and tricks to get rid of this uncomfortable condition:

Include more potassium and protein rich foods to your daily diet. Stay away from foods that causes gas, such as oily and spicy foods, processed foods, fried foods, etc. Do not skip your workout routine. Working out everyday can help you keep your body fit and fight gas and acidity completely. Cut back on your caffeine intake. Say no to alcohol and instead go for healthy options. Cut down on carbonated sugary drinks. Try to avoid outside foods as much as possible.