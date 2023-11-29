Bleeding Gums? 5 Effective Home Remedies to Prevent Oral Cavities at Home Without Medication

VERIFIED

Oral Health Care Tips: How to Prevent Bad Breath, Cavities, and Gum Disease in Just 5 Minutes a Day

Oral Hygiene Tips: Here's all that you need to know about managing oral problems and keep gum health issues at bay.

It's no secret that Indians love their sweets. For most, a post-meal sweet is requisite, especially after dinner. And not surprisingly, the consumption hikes up during the festive season. In fact, the overall sugar consumption of Indians went up by 32% during Diwali week in 2022, as compared to the rest of the year.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com Satyavan Damle, Vice Chancellor And Director-General at Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, Haryana, India, shed light on how to easily keep the gums healthy at home, without any medication.

A Healthy Mouth Starts Here: Your Essential Guide to Oral Care

An Indian celebration without sweets doesn't exist. No matter the region or celebration, mithai is always the chief guest. From Holi to Diwali, every Indian celebration or festival has a staple sweet associated with it.

TRENDING NOW

On Holi, gujiya and thandai are feasted on throughout the month and Diwali brings with it the evergreen kaju katli, with rasmalai and gulab jamun. And how can we forget the delectable modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi, or juicy rasgullas enjoyed during Durga Puja?

High Sugar Consumption = More Cavities?

Not surprising then that India is the world's highest consumer of sugar. And, with such a wide variety of mouthwatering bite-sized treats, we understand the mania.

Unfortunately, all this sweet talk also brings attention to India's lack of care towards oral health approximately 85% to 90% of adults and 60 to 80% of children suffer from dental cavities. One reason that can be attributed to this is the country's negligence towards nighttime brushing.

You may like to read

Another reason for poor oral health among Indians can be their reluctance to visit a dentist. In fact, it was found that over 50% of Indians prefer seeking advice from people other than dental professionals, for example, chemists.

A sweet oral routine

Wanting healthy teeth doesn't mean having to cut down on sweets it just means taking extra care! One important habit is Brushing Teeth At Night. The following are the advantages of the same:

Reduces Chances of Cavities

It removes plaque and bacteria that have accumulated through the day. Brushing at night is known to reduce chances of cavities by as much as 50%

Reduces Risk of Gum Disease

Plaque and bacteria buildup can also lead to gum disease which is kept in check by brushing at night.

Quick Tips for a Healthy Mouth

Some other tips to keep your mouth healthy:

Space out your sweet consumption through the day: Instead of indulging in sweets all at once, try to spread them out over the course of the day. This can help minimize the time your teeth are exposed to sugar, reducing the risk of cavities. Keep water intake high: Drinking water regularly not only keeps you hydrated but also helps neutralize acids in your mouth that can cause tooth decay. Regular dental checkups: Visit your dentist for regular checkups and cleanings. Your dentist can detect early signs of tooth decay and provide guidance on how to maintain good oral health.

India's love for sweets is undeniable, and it's an essential part of our culture. However, maintaining a good dental routine is crucial to keeping our teeth healthy! Adopt the simple habit of brushing at night and protect your teeth.