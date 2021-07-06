Can Consuming Too Much Giloy During Covid-19 Cause Liver Damage? Here's What You Need To Know

Many people relied on giloy to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19. But a new study has found that drinking too much giloy can lead to liver injury. Is that true?

Too Much Giloy Used To Boost Immunity Against Covid Can Cause Liver Damage

Including foods that help bolster your immunity have always been encouraged, but it became more important during the pandemic. Covid-19, the deadly disease that took over the world by a storm in December 2019, affected the majority of people in the world. Amid the havoc, the medical fraternity stressed the importance of boosting your immunity to mitigate the risk of contracting Covid-19. To reduce the risk, people tried all sorts of desi remedies. However, what people forgot was that the concoctions were supposed to be consumed in moderation.

Giloy, which was considered effective against Covid infection, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, US, for remedial purposes. can wreak havoc on your liver health. A study published in the journal of clinical and experimental hepatology found that drinking too much giloy juice can lead to liver injury in many people.

Giloy Juice Used For Covid Can Be Harmful To Your Liver: Study

As per the study, consuming the herbal immune booster during COVID-19 caused liver damage in individuals. The researchers speculated that it may have occurred due to direct and indirect processes involving the ancient Indian herb's metabolites or their interactions with other medicines.

From September to December 2020, the researcher documented the experiences of six individuals who were hospitalised to a hospital with herbal-induced liver damage in order to learn more about the effects of herbal mixes on people. These individuals complained of jaundice and fatigue when they visited the doctor. After a comprehensive study, it was discovered that they had all used herbal concoctions of giloy in the past.

The first patient was a healthy 40-year-old man who had been suffering from jaundice for 15 days when he arrived at the hospital. Once every two days, he would have giloy with cinnamon and cloves. The third and fourth patients were 54 and 38 years old, respectively. Both had chronic health issues and had been drinking the herbal juice for roughly six months. A 62-year-old woman with type-2 diabetes was the fourth patient. She was taken to the hospital with malaise, a loss of appetite, and yellowish discolouration of her urine, eyes, and skin, as well as abdominal distension. She took a giloy-containing syrup for approximately a month. The fifth and sixth patients also had jaundice and their liver function was significantly reduced.

Here's What Experts Have To Say

Professor and Head of All India Institute of Ayurveda, Dr Mahesh Vyas said, "Giloy works like a tonic, which can be used for a long time. In Ayurveda, it is touted as an effective remedy that has been part of the Indian culture for thousands of years. The Ministry of Ayush has produced evidence that proves that Giloy does not have any significant side effects. However, anything consumed in excess can be detrimental to your health. Giloy, too, can cause damage if consumed in excess. While people might experience some side effects of Giloy, liver damage is not one of those side effects. Someone with existing liver damage might experience some problems, however, it is unlikely for a healthy person to face liver problems after consuming giloy."