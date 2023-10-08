Betel Leaf For High Blood Sugar: Chewing This Leaf Before Sleeping Can Control Diabetes Symptoms

Suffering from high blood sugar levels? Try this one home remedy to up your insulin production in the body and manage symptoms of high blood glucose levels.

High blood sugar levels is a condition in which the body's blood glucose levels go up suddenly, creating serious issues for the system to function normally. Glucose is a product that the body gets after breaking down the foods that we consume, this glucose is then converted into energy using insulin which is produced by the pancreas. In such cases, the body requires additional help from the outside to manage the high levels of glucose in the blood, to avert chronic health conditions.

High blood sugar is a result of poor lifestyle habits, including diet. Therefore, today we will tell you about that one home remedy that can help you bring down your blood sugar levels while you are sleeping. Any guesses on what it can be? Chewing betel leaf. Yes, in India we call it paan ka patta. Now the question is how? We will answer your query and how this leaf affects blood glucose levels shortly in the next paragraph.

Chew This Leaf Before Bed to Control Diabetes

Betel leaves are a popular Ayurvedic herb that has been used for many centuries to treat a variety of chronic diseases, including high blood sugar, also known as diabetes. As per a recent study, experts have stated that chewing betel leaves, aka paan patta before bedtime (at night) can help improve insulin sensitivity, which may help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels while they are sleeping.

What Is Insulin Sensitivity And Why Is It Important?

Insulin is an essential hormone that helps the body to use glucose to produce energy. When insulin is not present in enough proportion, the body's cells do not respond as well to insulin, which causes a spike in blood sugar levels.

The production of this insulin by the pancreas is influenced by a number of lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and other things that you do on a daily basis.

In such scenarios, it is important that you do things that can help your body produce enough insulin to convert glucose into energy and prevent symptoms of diabetes from getting worse.

How Do Betel Leaves Improve Insulin Sensitivity?

As per studies, betel leaves contain a number of compounds that have shown effective results in improving insulin sensitivity in the body. These compounds include - polyphenols, alkaloids, and flavonoids.

Another study, published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Research Reviews in 2014, found that betel leaf extract was able to improve insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes.

How To Use Betel Leaves For Insulin Sensitivity

One of the most effective ways to add betel leaves to your diet to manage diabetes is by chewing them before bed. This will allow the active compounds in the leaves to be absorbed into the bloodstream slowly overnight.

In case you want to know how to have it in your before-bedtime diet, here is a quick tip.

Simply wash the leaves thoroughly and then chew them slowly until they are soft. You can feel that the juice of the leaves is slowly entering your system, this is exactly what you need. You can also spit out the leaves after you have finished chewing them.

Do Not Ignore The Side Effects of Betel Leaves

Now that you know how betel leaves work in managing the symptoms of diabetes, you must understand that chewing these leaves before sleeping is a simple and natural way to improve insulin sensitivity. Which means, you cannot take it as a medicinal remedy to treat the condition. Also, one must be aware of the fact that just like any other herbs, betel leaves can also have side effects if they are consumed in excess. Some of the common health risks that one may notice when he/she consumes too much of these leaves are:

Mouth ulcer Cancer Nerve damage Addiction

Ways To Manage Diabetes Symptoms

You can do a lot of other things than chewing betel leaves to increase your insulin sensitivity, such as eating a good diet, working out frequently, decreasing weight if you are overweight, and controlling stress.

Disclaimer: Please note that diabetes is a non-reversible health condition, which means one can only manage the condition associated with it. The above home remedy can only be considered adopted after you have consulted a doctor. This means if you want to manage diabetes with betel leaves, it is important to talk to your doctor first.

