Olive oil — especially extra virgin olive oil— has been scientifically proven to be effective in preventing and treating myriads of health conditions. This natural oil extracted from olives comprises 73% of monounsaturated fat called oleic acid,14% saturated fat, and 11% polyunsaturated, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids,

Studies have shown that oleic acid, which is the predominant fatty acid in olive oil, has anti-inflammatory properties and have beneficial effects on certain types of cancer. Because monounsaturated fats are quite resistant to high heat, extra virgin olive oil is considered a healthy choice for cooking.

Apart from these beneficial fatty acids, olive oil is also loaded with powerful antioxidants that may lower your risk of heart disease and contains modest amounts of vitamins E and K. Thanks to these antioxidants, olive oil can fight inflammation and reduce your risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, arthritis and even cancer. Extra virgin olive also contains many nutrients that has antibacterial properties. Studies have found that extra virgin olive oil to be particularly effective against Helicobacter pylori, a type of bacterium that can cause stomach ulcers and stomach cancer.

So, a healthy dose of extra virgin olive oil in your diet may help keep these diseases at bay. It can also be used topically to treat many common everyday woes. Next time, try using olive oil to treat these common problems:

Constipation

A tablespoon of olive oil on an empty stomach in the morning may get stools moving and relieve constipation. However, it is advised not to take more than one tablespoonful, as this can lead to diarrhoea and cramps. Also, this remedy should not be used for babies and children.

Dry hands

Olive oil has anti-aging and ultra-nourishing properties that can do wonders for your skin. Skin dryness is a common problem in winter. The necessity to wash your hands frequently to avoid COVID-19 infection has added to the woes. Don’t worry, the solution is in your kitchen – olive oil.

Mix 1 Tbsp each of extra virgin olive oil and organic ghee, ¼ tsp vitamin E oil, and 5-10 drops of an essential oil. Massage into hands, nails, and cuticles. Slip on cotton gloves and keep it for 30-60 minutes or overnight to keep your hands looking soft and youthful.

Minor wounds

Thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, olive oil can also be used to speed up wound healing process. This oil is used as an ingredient in making homemade antiseptic cream treat and disinfect minor cuts and scrapes. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this home remedy.

But a study published in the journal Burns suggested that taking olive oil orally can help speed up the recovery from burn-related wounds. You can incorporate this rich food into your diet by using it use it in salad dressings, gravies, and sauces or sauté vegetables with this oil.

Diaper rash

Olive oil is also used as a home remedy to reduce itching and skin irritation associated with diaper rash. It protects the baby’s skin from infections, soothe and moisturize the diaper area. You can find the recipes online to make the diaper rash ointment.

Split ends

To fix those split ends, apply warm olive oil from the ends of your hair to the roots. Leave it for 10-20 minutes and rinse your hair with mild shampoo.This will also help moisturize your hair and reduce scalp irritation, which further reduces dandruff.

Ear Wax

You can use olive oil to remove excess earwax. Olive oil helps soften the hardened wax chunks and its antiseptic properties help reduce the risk of ear infection. Using a dropper, put three or four drops of slightly warm olive oil into the affected ear. After about 10 minutes, you can easily remove the oil and softened wax using earbuds.