Barley water has been used since ancient times as a therapeutic beverage. It is also a very effective home remedy for many common ailments. Historians are of the view that, in ancient times, it was common to have barley water in places like Britain, Greece and Asia. In India, it is widely used in Ayurveda, an ancient healing therapy that originated more than 4000 years ago in the sub-continent. Today, more and more people are looking at natural solutions to common ailments. Having a glass of barley water can be the perfect solution for many who want to maintain their health the natural way. Here, we list a few health benefits of barley water.

It’s a great remedy for urinary tract infections

A glass of barley water a day can keep urinary tract infections at bay. This is one of the best home remedies for infections with the urinary tract and kidney stones. It is also a natural diuretic and will help you maintain your overall health too.

Use it for weight loss

Obesity is a major problem today. As we all know, this can lead to many chronic conditions with fatal results. To bring down your risk, you need to lose weight. And, the best way to do this is by natural means. Barley water can kickstart sluggish metabolism and burns fat. It also suppresses your hunger and prevents you from overeating. This is important if you want to lose weight.

It will improve your heart health

Barley contains fibre and beta-glucans. Regular intake will help you maintain your cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This is definitely good for your heart health. Barley water also contains potent anti-inflammatory properties and can keep many diseases away.

Have it to maintain your blood sugar levels

Barley water is known to improve insulin resistance. Its anti-inflammatory properties help diabetics too. Have a glass daily if you want to bring down your risk of type two diabetes. You can also have this to reduce your blood sugar levels if you are a diabetic.

It improves digestion

According to Ayurveda, barley water is a digestive tonic. It is widely used by Ayurvedic practitioners to treat various digestive issues like constipation and diarrhea. This water also helps restore the body’s electrolyte balance during infections. It is an effective home remedy for gastroenteritis and heat strokes too. It is easy on the stomach and is rich in many minerals and vitamins.

It detoxifies the body

Have a glass of barley water in the morning. This will help you detoxify your body. It flushes out toxins from the body and the intestines through the urinary tract. Regular intake of this water will have a cleansing effect on the internal system of the body.

Prepare yourself a glass of barley water now

This is easy to do. Just take one fourth cup barley and add it to 3 cups of water. Bring this to a boil. You will notice the water changing colour. Boil it for 5 to 10 minutes. Take off the fire and let it cool. Strain and pour in a tall glass. You can also add a pinch of salt, some lemon and honey to it for taste. Or you can have it as it is.