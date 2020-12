Are you prone to joint and muscle pain in winters? Help is here.

Muscle pain is a very common complaint and we all experience it every now and then. In medical term, muscle pain is called myalgia and it usually results from tension, stress, overuse and minor injuries. The pain typically appears within 12 to 48 hours after the activity.

If the pain is mild, it may hardly bother you. But in some cases, the pain may be so severe that you will find it difficult to carry out day-to-day activities. Often muscle aches can be treated with home remedies. We bring to you some effective natural remedies to help you relieve muscle discomfort.

Next time, you experience muscle pain, make sure to keep your body hydrated by drinking enough water. When you don't have enough water in the body, your muscles will become tight and tender, making it prone to injury. Now, let's look at some of the lesser-known home treatments for muscle pain.

Bananas

Bananas for muscle pain! Yes, you head it right. This widely available fruit is a wonderful remedy for muscle pain due to cramping, thanks to its rich potassium content. Potassium lets muscles to contract properly. Low level of potassium in the body can cause muscle weakness, fatigue and cramps. So, eating ripe bananas daily may help treat sore and achy muscles.

If you like banana milkshake, it would be even better. Your body will get both potassium and calcium that are essential for healthy muscles.

Mustard Oil

Mustard oil acts as a natural rubefacient that causes increase in blood circulation to the surface of the skin, which in turn helps to alleviate muscle pain and aid the healing process.

For this remedy, heat four tablespoons of mustard oil and add chopped garlic (10 cloves). Heat them until the cloves turn golden brown. You can also put a little piece of camphor in it. Let the mixture to cool down. Strain it and gently massage the oil onto the affected area. Repeat this remedy several times a day for a few days. Garlic is a rich source of sulfur and selenium, both of which can help to relieve muscle pain.

Rosemary leaves

This evergreen herb contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe muscle tension and reduce spasms.

How to use it – Mixt 2 drops of rosemary oil, 2 drop of peppermint oil and 1 tsp of coconut oil. Apply this mixture to the sore muscles. Alternatively, you can boil dried rosemary leaves in water and soak the affected area in this solution for 15 minutes. Repeat two or three times a day for a few days.

Cayenne Pepper

Thanks to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, cayenne pepper is also a wonderful remedy for muscle pain. It helps reduce stiffness and inflammation as well.

Take one teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder and two tablespoons of olive oil. Mix them together and apply it to the affected area. You can leave it on overnight but make sure to cover it with a bandage. Try this for two or three days, and your pain will be gone.

You can also use cayenne pepper and coconut oil. Mix the two and warm the mixture slightly. Allow the mixture to sit for 24 hours. After 24 hours, strain the oil and gently massage it into the affected muscle area.

Note: If pain doesn’t go away even after a few days of home treatment, consult a doctor. Myalgia could also be a sign of some medical conditions such as fibromyalgia (especially if the pain last longer than 3 months), chronic fatigue syndrome, thyroid problems, autoimmune disorders such as lupus, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis.