Bad Cholesterol In Women: 7 Ayurvedic Tips To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Diagnosed with high cholesterol levels? Try to incorporate these 7 Ayurvedic tips in your daily routine to manage the condition and its symptoms naturally.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in every human body cell. It is a key player in the forming of reliable cell membranes and in producing hormones. But, everything in excess is unhealthy - including cholesterol. In this article, we take a deep dive into cholesterol, how it impacts our health, and how one can effectively manage the condition naturally.

What Is Cholesterol?

A lipid or fat produced by the liver and found in certain food items, cholesterol comes in two varieties: the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) - or the 'bad boy' due to its tendency to clot arteries, causing atherosclerosis, and increasing cardiovascular disease risk. The high-density lipoprotein (HDL), on the other hand, plays the 'good guy' by eliminating LDL cholesterol from your bloodstream.

What Causes High Cholesterol In Women?

Several factors could boost cholesterol levels. A diet filled with saturated and trans fats, like red meat, full-fat dairy, and processed food, is one of the primary culprits. Neglecting physical fitness and inviting a sedentary lifestyle also means welcoming high cholesterol. Don't forget genetics - it has a major role. Some people are genetically designed to have high cholesterol, a condition known as familial hypercholesterolemia.

Ayurvedic Tips To Manage High Cholesterol At Home

Dear women, managing cholesterol levels at home is a significant concern. So in this article, we tell how you can use 'Ayurveda', an age-old medicine practice from India to control bad cholesterol levels.

Understanding Your Cholesterol Levels

Before we start controlling cholesterol, let's understand it a bit. Broadly, cholesterol is categorized into LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (good cholesterol). LDL piles up in arteries, causing heart issues, whereas HDL filters out LDL from your bloodstream. As ladies, we should aim to reduce LDL and increase HDL for a healthy cholesterol balance.

Follow a Healthy Ayurvedic Cholesterol-Lowering Diet

One of Ayurveda's principles is that diet regulates your health, in this context, your cholesterol levels. Include Ayurvedic superfoods like turmeric, garlic, ginger, and cinnamon in your meals. They are known to naturally lower cholesterol and easily blend into any recipe.

Add Cholesterol-Lowering Herbs To Your Diet

Herbs have a critical part in managing cholesterol organically. Ayurvedic herbs such as guggul, arjuna, and triphala are known for enriching antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help inhibit cholesterol from running havoc in your arteries, promoting heart wellness.

Exercise Regularly

Physical movement is essential to keep cholesterol in line. Ayurveda suggests regular workouts like yoga, walking, or swimming to propel circulation, fortify the heart, and advocate for the overall well-being of your cardiovascular health. Aim for at least half an hour of your day for moderate exercise to lower cholesterol.

Manage Your Stress With Mindful Meditation

Stress incites high cholesterol and increases heart disease risk. Therefore Ayurveda underscores the importance of stress-busting practices such as meditation, breathing exercises, etc. Implementing these into your daily lives can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Detox Your Body Every Morning

Ayurvedic detox therapies like Panchakarma are beneficial in ousting toxins from your body and boosting overall health. Under a practitioner's guidance, these detox programs can clean up the body's systems, strengthen digestion, and facilitate optimal cholesterol levels.

Seek Professional Help As And When Needed

Lastly, for women battling high cholesterol, professional Ayurvedic practitioners' guidance can prove immensely helpful. These experts, by assessing individual health states, can recommend specific diets, herbal supplements, and lifestyle modifications to effectively manage cholesterol. Regular visits ensure comprehensive backing for all women using Ayurveda to handle cholesterol levels.

Ayurveda For High Cholesterol

Ayurveda offers tons of wholesome solutions to women for lowering high cholesterol levels naturally. However, be mindful of what changes you are making in your life, and consult with a doctor before doing so.