Bad Cholesterol Home Remedies: 5 Natural Ways To Lower High Cholesterol At Home

5 Natural Ways To Lower High Cholesterol At Home

Bad Cholesterol Home Remedies: 5 tips to lower your LDL levels naturally

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is in all cells of the body. It is mainly used in the process of producing hormones and building cell membranes. The body definitely needs this substance to run all bodily functions, however, too much cholesterol can build up in the arteries and form plaques. These plaques can cause severe issues in the body, by narrowing the arteries and reducing blood flow to the heart and brain. This can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

There are mainly two types of cholesterol that are found in the blood: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is often referred to as "bad" cholesterol because it can build up in the arteries and form plaques. HDL cholesterol is often referred to as "good" cholesterol because it helps to remove LDL cholesterol from the arteries.

What Happens When Cholesterol Levels Go Up?

As discussed above, too much cholesterol can narrow the arteries, causing severe issues for the blood to flow normally. Apart from this high cholesterol can also cause severe issues for the heart, including heart attack and stroke. Here are a few health complications that high blood cholesterol can cause:

TRENDING NOW

Chest pain Breathing issues Sweating profusely Higher heart-rate Pounding heartbeat Numbness Pain in the upper body, including shoulders and neck

How To Manage High Cholesterol Levels At Home?

Is high cholesterol manageable? There are a number of things that you can do to lower your cholesterol levels, including lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking.

In addition to lifestyle changes, there are also a number of natural remedies that can help to lower cholesterol levels. Here are five natural ways to lower high cholesterol at home:

Follow A Healthy Diet

Eating a nutritious diet is one of the best strategies to lower your cholesterol levels. Consuming a lot of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is necessary. Limiting your consumption of saturated and trans fats is another must. Red meat, dairy products with all the fat, and tropical oils are all sources of saturated fats. Margarine, fried dishes, and baked products are examples of processed foods that include trans fats. Choose healthy fats like those in olive oil, avocados, and almonds as opposed to saturated and trans fats.

You may like to read

Exercise Regularly

Apart from eating a healthy diet, also ensures that your body is receiving enough exercise. Another good way to lower your cholesterol is through exercise. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes, most days of the week, at a moderate level. Exercise contributes to a rise in HDL cholesterol and a decrease in LDL cholesterol. Additionally, it enhances general heart health.

Keep Your Weight Under Check

Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for lowering your cholesterol levels. Losing weight might lower your cholesterol levels if you are overweight or obese. This is due to the fact that being overweight can raise cholesterol levels. A little weight loss can make a big difference. Lose 5 10% of your current body weight.

Quit Smoking

Dear those who love smoking, make sure to stop doing so if you are at risk of high cholesterol, or already suffering from the condition. Smoking has many negative effects on your cardiovascular health, including increasing your cholesterol levels. One of the finest things you can do for your heart health if you smoke is to stop. Your LDL cholesterol levels can be reduced and your HDL cholesterol levels can be increased by quitting smoking. Additionally, it can aid in lowering your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

You Can Try Ayurvedic Herbs

Adding Ayurvedic herbs in the form of tea is another great way to keep your cholesterol levels under check. You can also add natural supplements to your daily routine, such as niacin, plant sterols, stanols, and red yeast rice (statins).

Conclusion

There are a number of things that you can do to lower your levels. One of the most common of them is to make lifestyle changes including eating a nutritious diet, exercising frequently, and giving up smoking.

There are several natural therapies that can help lower cholesterol levels in addition to lifestyle changes. Niacin, plant sterols and stanols, red yeast rice, and others are some of the most well-liked herbal treatments.

Before taking any natural supplements, it's crucial to see your doctor, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or are taking any other medications.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES