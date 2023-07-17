Ayurvedic Remedy For Cold And Cough: Homemade Kadha Recipe For Your Throat

The cheapest natural treatment for boosting immunity and battling typical monsoon ailments is kadha. This Ayurvedic drink can do wonders for your health as the seasons change.

While most of us are loving the rain, we are unaware of how the monsoon season also carries with it a variety of ailments. That simply means it is that time of the year when we can see a dip in our immunity levels. The common cold, cough, and other seasonal diseases can negatively affect metabolism and be brought on by a brief change in the weather. However, using an ayurvedic remedy will always keep you secure during a weather change. Curious to know what?

Ayurvedic 'Kadha' or 'Kara' is a handcrafted beverage produced from a mix of herbs and spices that are frequently boiled in water to extract its health effects. This mixture is the least expensive natural remedy to raise immunity and combat diseases.

Benefits of Kadha For Cold And Cough

Do you know kadha comes with a set of benefits for your throat, that helps in keeping you safe from cold and cough? Check out the amazing benefits of kadha below:

This ayurvedic concoction is antiviral and works wonder for colds and coughs (during monsoon and winters especially). This is an effective Ayurvedic herb that helps reduce mucus in the body. Drinking this homemade Ayurvedic remedy can also help increase the body's immunity to fight against infections. It also cures colds, coughs and infected throats. Apart from all the other goodness, this amazing homemade drink is also packed with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Drinking kadha for cold and cough can help your body fight effectively against the common cold and its symptoms.

How to Make Kadha at Home?

Here's a simple recipe to make the best remedy for cold and cough at home.

Ingredients Required

Water Ginger (freshly grated) Cloves Black peppercorns Tulsi leaves Honey/ Misri Cinanmon stick (1 inch)

Recipe

Take a pan and add water (2 cups) to it. Crush ginger, cloves, black peppercorns and cinnamon in a mortar and pestle. Now add the ground masala to the boiling water along with basil leaves. Allow everything to come to a boil. In medium heat, cook all the ingredients well for about 20 minutes. Now strain the mixture in a glass and add a few drops of raw and organic honey.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

