Ayurvedic Remedies for High Cholesterol: 7 Empty Stomach Drinks to Reduce LDL Levels

Try these 7 Ayurvedic morning drinks to get rid of bad cholesterol naturally.

Too much cholesterol in the blood can not only put your heart at risk but also lead to extreme deterioration of your overall health. Having excessive cholesterol in the blood can lead to the formation of deadly plaques inside the arteries, that can block the pathway for the blood to travel to and fro to the heart. This hindrance in the blood flow passage can cause fatal health conditions including heart attack and stroke. In this article, we take a look at the 7 best Ayurvedic drinks that one can consume on an empty stomach to control their blood cholesterol levels naturally.

Flush Out Bad Cholesterol with These 7 Empty Stomach Drinks

Try these 7 Ayurvedic drinks that one must consume on an empty stomach when suffering from high cholesterol:

Ginger and Lemon Juice

The natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger can aid in lowering cholesterol levels. Vitamin C, which can also help decrease cholesterol levels, is abundant in lemon juice. Simply combine 1 teaspoon of ginger juice and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass of water to produce this beverage. Every morning, consume it on an empty stomach.

Turmeric and Milk

Turmeric is another powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that can help to reduce cholesterol levels. It is a wonderful source of calcium and other nutrients necessary for heart health such as milk. Pour warm milk into a glass and stir in 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder to produce this beverage. Every morning, take a drink of it without food.

Garlic and Honey

Natural blood thinner garlic can also help in lowering cholesterol levels. A natural sweetener with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects is honey. Crush two garlic cloves and combine them with one tablespoon of honey in a glass of water to produce this beverage. Every morning, consume it on an empty stomach.

Fenugreek and Water

Fenugreek is an herb that has been used for centuries to treat high cholesterol. It includes a substance called galactomannan that can aid in lowering LDL levels. 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds should be soaked in a glass of water overnight to produce this beverage. On an empty stomach, sip the water first thing in the morning.

Amla Juice

Amla, sometimes referred to as Indian gooseberry, is a fantastic source of antioxidants and vitamin C. It has been demonstrated to decrease cholesterol and strengthen the heart. Simply mix one amla fruit with one cup of water to get amla juice. Every morning, consume it on an empty stomach.

Triphala Tea

Amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki are the three Ayurvedic herbs that make up triphala. It is an effective detoxifier and antioxidant that helps lower cholesterol levels and enhance general health. Steep 1 teaspoon of triphala powder in a cup of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes to prepare triphala tea. Every morning, strain the tea and sip it on an empty stomach.

Ashwagandha Tea

Do you have high cholesterol? Try this tea. Ayurvedic practitioners have long employed the herb ashwagandha to ease tension and anxiety. Additionally, it has been demonstrated to decrease cholesterol and enhance heart health. Steep 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in a cup of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes to prepare ashwagandha tea. Every morning, strain the tea and sip it on an empty stomach.

