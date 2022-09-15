Ashwagandha For Diabetes: 5 Amazing Ways To Use Ashwagandha To Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

Looking for natural ways to keep your blood sugar levels under control? Include Ashwagandha in your diabetes diet plan. Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng, is a family of plants that grow in subtropical parts of the world. Ashwagandha is a well-known medicinal ayurvedic herb which comes packed with several health benefits (both mental and physical health conditions). From boosting fertility to high blood pressure, ashwagandha is used in ayurvedic treatment for over 300 years. But, how does it help in managing high blood glucose levels? In this article, we will look at how ashwagandha may help people with high blood glucose levels and may have some benefits for people living with diabetes.

How Can Ashwagandha Help In Managing Diabetes?

Ashwagandha doesn't help in curing diabetes, or high blood sugar levels, however, it can certainly make it easier for you to manage the condition and its symptoms. In a study, experts stated that the right use of ashwagandha effectively increased insulin secretion and improved insulin sensitivity in muscle cells.

In another study, experts stated that administering ashwagandha root powder to people suffering from diabetes helped them to manage and lower their blood glucose. Several other studies also suggested that taking ashwagandha can effectively help in improving and managing fasting blood glucose levels in adults experiencing stress-related health conditions.

Ashwagandha is also great for improving the body's immunity system thus, helping a person to deal with increased blood sugar levels.

Ashwagandha With Milk

Take a glass of milk and half a glass of water in a pan and bring it to a boil.

Now add 1/2 teaspoon of Ashwagandha root powder and boil for some more time.

Add some crushed almonds and walnut to it.

Your amazing drink is ready to drink.

Ashwagandha Shots

You can also consume it like a shot. This should be informed to your physician before you add this drink to your daily diet.

Ashwagandha Tea

Drinking this herb the first thing in the morning in the form of tea is great for managing your blood glucose levels. It can also be added to your bedtime tea or milk to help you sleep well.

Energy Booster Mix

Make a mix of ashwagandha, turmeric, guducchi, amla churna and Himalayan pink salt. Now take a pan and add some water. Bring the water to boil and add the mix to it. Allow it to boil and then strain the mixture. Drink it to manage your high glucose levels.

Symptoms Your Diabetes Levels Are Too High

Diabetes or high blood sugar levels is a health condition that can never be cured, but it can be effectively managed with certain lifestyle changes. But how to know if you have diabetes? Here is a list of symptoms to check.

Increased thirst A dry mouth Frequent urination Extreme fatigue and tiredness Vision loss or blurry vision Unexplained weight loss Recurrent infections

Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Apart from being one of those herbs that can help in managing high blood glucose levels, ashwagandha is also good for controlling several other health complications. Here is a list of health benefits of ashwagandha:

Antidiabetic Anti-inflammatory Anti-cancer Anti-bacterial Managing stress and anxiety Lowers blood sugar levels Improves sexual function in women Boosts fertility Enhances testosterone levels in men Sharpens memory power Supports heart health