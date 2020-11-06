The knee joint bears a lot of your body weight, so caring for your knees is critical. Simple wear and tear can greatly reduce the strength of your knees, causing knee pain, knee weakness, and knee instability. If you are suffering from one then it’s nothing to take lightly. As a joint that bears a substantial amount of body weight, a weak knee can cause pain, discomfort, and instability. Also Read - How to treat knee pain: Easy tips and home remedies

Causes of knee weakness or instability

Your knee is a complex joint that allows you to go through a wide range of motion. As it is the most used joint of the body, you need to take care of it more since it can let your experience sudden knee instability and weakness. Here are some of the reasons:

Muscle weakness

If the muscle joint lacks in receiving proper physical activity in the daily routine, your muscles will start to weaken. Quadriceps, Hamstrings, and Gastrocnemius are the most important muscles that are responsible for knee stability.

Arthritis

Arthritis if not treated on time can turn into a critical knee condition that can be painful and can make your knee weak.

Torn ligament

An individual who has torn ligaments can experience knee weakness if they don’t let their torn knee ligaments to heal properly. When the ligament is weak, you are bound to suffer from knee instability.

Knee weakness symptoms that you should look out for

Swelling and stiffness of the knee

Difficulty transitioning from a sitting to a standing position

Instability when bearing weight on an individual joint

Popping or grinding noise when the joint is bent or in motion

Knee “locking up” or difficulty with bending and straightening

Redness or a burning sensation

Yes, you can cure your knee weakness!

Knee weakness or knee instability can range from a mild annoyance to a serious health concern. Weakness in the knee, commonly paired with knee pain, is one major symptom of an acute knee injury.

Strengthening exercises

Building strength in your hips and glutes keeps your knees in proper alignment, and that takes the pressure off the joints. Physical activities can help your body keep several health complications at bay. Exercise can delay the development of osteoarthritis commonly known as OA, which is one of the most common causes of knee pain. When you indulge in physical activities, you help your body boost the health of cartilage tissue. It strengthens the leg muscle which is beneficial for your knees.

Eat inflammation-fighting foods

Knee pain or knee instability bothering you? Then ditch the fast food, junk food, fried food, and processed food if you want to improve joint pain.

Follow a healthy diet

It’s never too late to understand how your weight can be a major concern for you. People with excess weight or ones who are obese are always at higher risk of suffering from knee pain. Carrying extra weight gives the joints more work to do and more pressure to take. Your body weight directly falls on your knees, that is why when you gain weight your knee is the one which gets more affected.

Eating a healthy and clean diet can help you with keeping weight off. You can include fruits and vegetables that are rich in fiber and avoid meat and fatty foods.

Hot and cold therapy

Heat and cold is an effective measure that has been used for ages to treat muscle pain. Hot and cold therapy can also ease joint pain that results from arthritis. Applying ice packs covered wrapped with muslin clothes directly on the straining muscle can help reduce knee pain. On the other hand, a heating pad or a hot water bag can also relieve stiff or achy muscles. One should be sure to read and follow the instructions on any heating pad and test the temperature carefully to ensure it is not too hot.

Include seeds and nuts in your diet

Consuming seeds that are rich in calcium can help ease knee pain. Some of these include flaxseeds, walnuts, and sesame seeds. Have it every day to strengthen your body from inside to fight pain and other health complications.

Have more vitamin-C

Consumption of fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin-C is extremely important. These fruits and vegetables have anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve arthritis and other types of pain. You can include turmeric, amla, lemon, apple cider vinegar, etc.

Other than the home remedies, there are several other medical treatments as well which can actually vary depending on the cause of the knee pain. However, you can always seek help from physiotherapists or a professional gym trainer and include exercises in your daily routine which can have a positive effect on your knee ache. And for the future, make sure you keep the following in mind to keep your bones and muscles healthy and to avoid the chronic and unbearable pain from resurfacing.