The key component in apple cider vinegar is acetic acid that makes it an effective remedy for sore throat and various other medical conditions.

Home remedies could be the best treatment for many minor health conditions, including sore throat – a painful, dry, or scratchy feeling in the throat. Sore throat is a common condition that normally gets better within a week. Sore throats may be caused by viral or bacterial infections irritants or allergens in the air, or dry air conditions. Most sore throats can be easily treated at home using simple methods and ingredients. Apple cider vinegar is considered to be an effective remedy for sore throat and cold. Wondering how does it help and how to use it? Keep reading to know details about this famous remedy. Also Read - How to use apple cider vinegar for flawless skin

Nutritional facts

Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apple juice. The key component in apple cider vinegar is acetic acid that makes it an effective remedy for sore throat and various other medical conditions. Apple cider vinegar contains other nutrients like vitamin C; vitamins B1, B2, and B6; biotin; folic acid; niacin; pantothenic acid. The sour liquid also possesses small amounts of minerals like sodium, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, iron, and magnesium. Also Read - 4 health benefits of apple cider vinegar

How it helps in relieving sore throat

Apple cider vinegar has antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties, which can help in treating sore throat caused by bacterial infections – suggested a study published in the journal, Natural Product Research in 2018. In addition, some studies claimed that apple cider vinegar creates an alkaline ambiance in the body that helps deactivate viruses and bacteria which survive in an acidic environment. Though apple cider vinegar is normally acidic, it becomes alkaline when digested in the body. A prebiotic called inulin found in apple cider vinegar can improve the immune system by triggering the production of white blood cells and T cells in your body. What else, the acid in it may help loosen phlegm in the throat and ease the symptoms. Also Read - Feeling fatigued? Apple cider vinegar can boost your energy instantly

Ways to consume apple cider vinegar safely

As apple cider vinegar is very acidic, direct consumption can burn the tissues in your mouth and throat. Always dilute it in a liquid, preferably water, before drinking. This will protect your throat and stomach from the acid, as well as make it far more palatable. The recommended ratio is one part vinegar to ten parts water. Here are 5 ways of using apple cider vinegar for sore throat –

Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon salt to a glass of warm water and mix well. Gargle with this solution several times a day.

Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper, and 3 tablespoons of honey in a glass of warm water. Use this solution to gargle and take a few small sips in between for the best result. Repeat this 2 to 3 times daily. The capsaicin in cayenne pepper can help reduce pain and inflammation that accompany a sore throat.

Prepare a solution by mixing a teaspoon each of apple cider vinegar, cinnamon powder, honey, and lemon juice with a cup of warm water. Drink this solution or gargle with it 2 to 3 times daily. Both cinnamon and apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat symptoms of sore throat. Honey and lemon juice have healing properties that help speed up recovery.