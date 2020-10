If the pain or the spasm is persistent, it is advisable to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Knee pain is a common medical condition among older adults, but it can be experienced by young adults and children, too. Pain in the knees may be due to weakened bone structure, wear and tear due to aging, fractures, ligament injuries, meniscus injuries, dislocation of the knee joint, arthritis, lupus and other chronic ailments. The pain may be accompanied by other symptoms like stiffness in the knee, noticeable swelling, redness, numbness in the affected leg and difficulty walking or standing. Thankfully, mild to moderate knee pain can be treated with simple home remedies. Apple cider vinegar is one of the well-known natural remedies for knee pain. Also Read - Apple cider vinegar: Top 5 health benefits for women

Apple cider vinegar has an alkalizing effect, which helps dissolve mineral build-ups and harmful toxins within the knee joint. In addition, it helps restore joint lubricants which helps reduce pain and promote mobility. Also Read - How to use apple cider vinegar to treat warts

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar is also used for the treatment of a host of health problems —including arthritis, weight gain and sore throats. Proponents of this natural remedy also claim that apple cider vinegar can provide calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus that your body needs to keep joints strong. Also Read - Apple Cider Vinegar for Erectile Dysfunction: Does it Actually Work?

How to use apple cider vinegar for knee pain

As it is acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar is usually diluted in water before consumption. Undiluted apple cider vinegar might cause damage to your tooth enamel and esophagus as well as irritate your skin.

For reducing knee pain, you can mix two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in two cups of filtered water and sip this mixture throughout the day or drink it daily before going to bed.

Or you can add two cups of apple cider vinegar to a bathtub of hot water and soak the affected knee in it for about 30 minutes. Do this daily until you recover completely.

Alternatively, you can apply it to the affected area of the knee by mixing it with coconut oil or olive oil in a ratio of 1:1. Massage the affected knee once or twice daily with this mixture until the pain is gone.

Other effective home remedies for knee pain

These home remedies are recommended for mild to moderate pain. If the pain or the spasm is persistent, it is advisable to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Cold Compress

Applying cold compresses may help reduce swelling by constricting the blood vessels and reducing blood flow to the affected area. This will also provide relief from the pain. Do this treatment two or three times a day until your pain is gone.

Ginger

This common kitchen ingredient is a powerful remedy for health issues like arthritis, muscle strain or injury. Ginger contains an-inflammatory compounds like gingerol that help reduce swelling as well as pain. Drink two to three cups of ginger tea daily or massage the affected knee area with ginger oil twice a day to get rid of your knee pain.

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties that help reduce pain. Some experts suggest that turmeric may also help slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis, one of the main causes of knee pain.

Add 1/2 teaspoon each of ground ginger and turmeric to a cup of water and boil it for 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon juice for taste. Strain and enjoy this drink twice daily. You can also drink turmeric milk once daily.

Those taking blood-thinning medicine should avoid this remedy as turmeric can thin the blood.