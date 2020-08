Gout is a type of rheumatic disease that occurs when there is excess uric acid in the blood, which in turn leads to the formation of uric acid crystals in the joints. Also known as inflammatory arthritis, gout causes severe pain, swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints, often at the base of the big toe. In order to manage gout, you need to make some key changes to your lifestyle and diet besides taking medications. While prescription medications can ease the pain and help reduce uric acid, they can also lead to side effects after prolonged use. Also Read - Gout cases rising at alarming rate globally: 5 ways to reduce uric acid naturally

Several natural remedies have been found to be effective in reducing the levels of uric acid and relieving symptoms of gout, without causing serious side effects. One of the most effective natural ingredients for gout treatment is apple cider vinegar. In this article, we will tell you how to use apple cider vinegar to treat this form of arthritis.

How apple cider vinegar work against gout?

Apple cider vinegar, which is made from fermented apple cider, has been used around the world to flavor and preserve foods for ages. It is also not new to the world of medicine and healthcare. It is known to be beneficial for the treatment of various health conditions, including high blood pressure, acid reflux, diabetes, psoriasis, obesity, headaches, erectile dysfunction, and gout.

Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid which helps in breaking down and removing uric acid from the body.

While apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature, it gets converted into an alkaline material in the body. This helps combat elements and conditions that can increase your risk of gout. Also, it helps in reducing the swelling and pain caused by gout.

This common kitchen ingredient also contains potassium that helps in eliminating waste from your body.

Research has shown that apple cider vinegar helps with weight loss and reducing inflammation, which eventually helps reduce levels of uric acid in your blood. A 2010 study found that people who lost a significant amount of weight (around 22 points) had their uric acid levels reduced dramatically, as much as four times more than those with no weight change.

Three ways to Treat Gout using Apple Cider Vinegar

You can take apple cider vinegar internally or apply it topically to get relief from gout.

For taking it internally, dilute one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water. Drink the mixture twice a day for best results. If you don’t like the bitter taste, add a little honey or a low-calorie sweetener. You can also mix apple cider vinegar with oil and use it as a salad dressing.

Along with taking apple cider vinegar internally, you can apply it on the affected joint to get better and faster relief from gout. Take a dry and clean cloth and dip it in pure apple cider vinegar. Now, wrap this cloth around the affected body joint and keep it on overnight. It will help soothe the pain. You can repeat this process every alternate day.

Another way is to take a hot bath in an apple cider vinegar mixture. Add a cup of apple cider vinegar in a bucket of hot water. Then soak the affected hand or leg in it for about 30 minutes. Do this on a daily basis for best results.