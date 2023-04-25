Ajwain For High Cholesterol: How You Can Manage LDL Bad Cholesterol Levels With Carom Seeds

Worried about high cholesterol? Add carom seeds, aka ajwain to your diet.

High cholesterol levels in the blood can invite several chronic health complications, including heart diseases such as stroke and heart attacks. It is important that one understands the right amount of cholesterol that is considered a healthy count for the body and take effective steps to keep the count under control.

While there are many ways using which a person can keep cholesterol levels under control and say goodbye to LDL bad cholesterol levels, there is one single ingredient that can be easily found in your kitchen pantry which comes packed with benefits including cholesterol management. Ajwain, also known as carom seeds are extremely beneficial for managing high cholesterol levels.

Blood Cholesterol: What To Know

Cholesterol is a waxy substance which is found in the blood and in the cells. The liver makes the most of the cholesterol in the body, and the rest comes from the food we consume. Cholesterol is not completely bad for the body. It helps in the making of hormones, vitamin D, and digestive fluids. Cholesterol also helps our organs function properly.

However, nothing is good when it is too much. Similarly, having too much LDL cholesterol can be a problem. In the long run, high LDL cholesterol can cause severe damage to the arteries, contribute to heart diseases, and increase the risk of suffering a stroke.

Carom Seeds For Cholesterol

Carom seeds aka Ajawain contain a high amount of dietary fibers and fatty acids that contribute to healthy levels of cholesterol. Yes, you read that right. Carom seeds not only add flavour to the food but these small seeds are a storehouse of several beneficial nutrients that are important for our health. Ajwain contains medicinal properties, that's why used a lot in Ayurveda as well as in the kitchen. In this article, we will take a deeper look into how these seeds help in managing blood cholesterol levels.

Ajwain can effectively lower blood cholesterol levels: Heart diseases mainly occur when the blood cholesterol level in arteries increases which causes the formation of plaque in them. Adding ajwain or carom seeds to the diet can help in lowering the bad cholesterol level and increases the good cholesterol level thus preventing heart disease. This mainly happens due to the presence of anti-hyperlipidemic properties, which is great for keeping cholesterol under check.

(Disclaimer: Above suggested home remedy to keep cholesterol levels under check is backed by science and studies. However, make sure to consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.)