Acidity, Bloating and Constipation: 5 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid of Digestive Issues

Suffering from digestive problems? Here are some expert-backed ways to manage Acidity, Bloating and Constipation (ABC) of indigestion.

Occasional digestive issues are not something new to any of us. We all know how our digestive system gets affected by a simple change in season, lifestyle, etc. But what are the three most common digestive problems we face very often? First, indigestion can lead to acidity, bloating and then constipation. These three can hinder your daily activities. Finally, however, we have a solution for you. Here are some expert-backed ways to manage Acidity, Bloating and Constipation (ABC) of indigestion.

Indigestion: How To Deal With It?

If you are also a victim of persistent indigestion problems, take a quick look at some of the easy home remedies that can help you deal with it smartly. Also, make sure not to suddenly go for a massive change in your diet if you are suffering from any disease or taking medicines. Instead, always take these tips as suggestions, and consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Start Your Morning With A Warm Glass of Water

It is essential to start your day with a big glass of water (preferably warm). This not only helps in keeping the body hydrated but also flushes out the toxins from the body. A glass of water first thing in the morning can also help eliminate the excess fat accumulation in the body, which can promote weight loss. Apart from all these, a warm glass of water is also helpful in keeping digestive issues at bay. It helps break down the food and energizes the digestive system, making it easier to digest. If you suffer from digestive problems like constipation, acidity or bloating, keep sipping on warm water for significant relief. Read all about the benefits of drinking warm water in the morning HERE.

Eat The Right Food

Eating the right food for your stomach is essential if you suffer from digestive issues. Spicy and oily junk foods can be harsh on the stomach and increase a person's chances of developing digestive problems. Avoid foods rich in refined carbs, saturated fat and additives. Instead, include more greens, boiled foods and less spicy dishes, which can calm your digestive system and help eliminate ABC. Check some of the foods that can help in better digestion HERE.

Try Supta Baddha Konasana Asana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Besides what you eat or drink, practising the proper exercise or yoga pose is also essential in keeping the body from suffering indigestion. One of the most recommended yoga asanas for dealing with digestive problems is Supta Baddha Konasana Asana, also known as Reclining Bound Angle Pose. How does this asana help in aiding digestive issues? Experts say that this pose allows your body to extend, which creates space in your torso and pelvis, increases blood flow and stimulates your digestive organs. Read more about Supta Baddha Konasana's yoga pose HERE.

Quick Remedy (Nani Ke Nuske): Try This Amazing Concoction

Include a glass of water containing ginger, mint leaves and fennel seeds. You can drink it after mixing it with water or chewing fennel seeds and have a ginger shot in the morning to eliminate digestive problems. Ginger is rich in a compound called gingerol, which serves as a digestive aid to move food through the GI tract, which means less reflux throughout the day. (Note: This is just a suggestion. If you are suffering from any diseases, consult your doctor before taking this concoction.)

Include Cardamom and Clove In Your Diet

Another great ingredient to fight ABC (acidity, bloating and constipation) is the cardamom and clove diet. Clove has carminative properties and helps improve peristalsis. If you are suffering from acid reflux, consuming it daily can help reduce acidity. It is safe to consume this one ingredient. However, if you are allergic to any of the spices mentioned earlier, make sure not to include them in your diet. Read more about the health benefits of cardamom HERE.