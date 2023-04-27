Acid Reflux: 12 Easy Home Remedies To Treat Gas And Acidity

Digestive problems like gas and acidity are the results of poor diet and lifestyle, scroll down to know 12 easy tips to control the conditions and keep your stomach happy.

Is your child a victim of continuous gas and acidity? Worry not, we got you. Gas and acidity is a common problems in children and can cause abdominal discomfort and pain. It can be caused by a variety of factors like spicy foods, overheating, consuming a lot of processed foods or underlying medical conditions. We spoke to Dr Nidhi Rawal, Lead Consultant, Paediatric Gastroenterologist, Department of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, to understand how a child suffering from gas and other digestive issues get cured at home. Here's what the doctor has to say.

How To Treat Gas And Acidity At Home?

Here are some home remedies that may help relieve gas in children:

Chamomile tea

Chamomile has a relaxing effect on the digestive system and can help ease gas. Give your child a cup of warm chamomile tea after a meal.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are known to be a natural remedy for gas. Crush a teaspoon of fennel seeds and mix it with a glass of warm water. Let your child sip on the mixture.

Ginger

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. You can grate some fresh ginger and add it to your child's food or give them ginger tea.

Massage

Massaging your child's stomach can help move gas through the intestines. Rub your child's stomach in a clockwise direction.

Peppermint

Peppermint can help relax the muscles in the digestive tract and reduce gas. However, this can sometimes worsen acidity. You can give your child peppermint tea or rub some peppermint oil on their stomach.

Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in potassium, which can help balance the pH levels in the stomach. Give your child a glass of coconut water to help relieve acidity.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice can help soothe the stomach lining and reduce inflammation. Give your child a small amount of aloe vera juice mixed with water to help relieve acidity.

Asafoetida

Asafoetida is a common Ayurvedic remedy for gas and bloating. Mix a pinch of asafoetida with warm water and give it to your child to drink.

Triphala powder

Triphala powder is a blend of three herbs (Amalaki, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki) that aid with digestion. Mix a teaspoon of Triphala powder with warm water or honey and give it to your child to drink.

Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds are known to have digestive properties and can help relieve gas. Roast some cumin seeds and crush them into a powder. Mix the powder with warm water and give it to your child to drink.

Mint leaves

Mint leaves have a cooling effect on the body and can help relieve gas. Crush some fresh mint leaves and mix them with warm water. Let your child sip on the mixture.

Ajwain

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a common Ayurvedic remedy for digestive issues. Roast some ajwain seeds and mix them with a pinch of salt. Let your child chew on the mixture after a meal.

It's important to note that if your child's gas and acidity or abdominal discomfort is severe or accompanied by other symptoms like vomiting or fever, you should consult a Pediatric Gastroenterologist, who specialises in treating such conditions in children.