9 Best Home Remedies To Treat Viral Fever

9 Home Remedies To Treat Viral Fever

Suffering from high viral fever, take a quick look at some of the home remedies to keep the temperature under control and help your body recover fast.

The season is changing, and a change in weather can contribute majorly to causing severe health issues. Irrespective of how old you are, fever accompanied by cold and cough can knock on your door at this time of the year. So what should you do? Well, no need to panic. We have got the best home remedies that can help you fight the condition easily without suffering the worst of it. However, we recommend you all visit a doctor in case the fever persists for over 5-6 days.

What Is A Viral Fever?

In simpler terms, a viral fever is any fever that is caused by an underlying viral illness. Unlike, bacteria, viruses usually don't respond to antibiotics. In maximum cases of viral fever, one needs to carry the complete course of the viral illness in order to get better.

Viral fever is caused by viruses that are tiny germs, with the ability to spread easily from person to person. When an individual contracts a viral condition, their immune system responds b going into overdrive, which causes a rise in the body's temperature -- which is what we call fever.

Home Remedies To Treat Viral Fever

A body temperature above 98.6 F (37 C) is not normal and should be considered a fever. While the viral fever runs its course, and there is no way one can kick it out of the body instantly, we have got doctor's backed home remedies that can help a patient with viral fever manage the symptoms effectively at home. Read on to know more.

Stay Hydrated

A viral fever usually makes your body much warmer than usual. This is what causes the body to sweat in an effort to cool down. However, excessive sweating can lead to fluid loss, which can cause dehydration. Therefore, keep your body hydrated and drink lots of fluids.

Give Your Body Rest

A viral fever can leave your body tired and exhausted. Why so? It is at this time when your body tries to work hard to fight off an infection that is effective for your health. Aim for at least 8-9 hours of sleep per night. And try to take it slow and easy during the day time.

You may like to read

Opt For An Over-The-Counter Medication

If you are having too much fever, try to take an Over-The-Counter (OTC) medicine that can help you manage the symptoms better.

Herbal Home Remedies

Like they always say -- 'Naani ka Nuska'. The same goes for viral fever. Herbal home remedies include -- trying herbal tea such as moringa tea, kudzu root, ginger tea, etc. However, it is important that you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Keep Your Body Cool

Do not skin taking shower when down with a fever. It is important that you cool down your body well when you have a fever. Use lukewarm water, or get yourself a nice sponge bath. Wear light clothes and avoid using too many extra blankets.

Check Your Diet

Keeping your foods less spicy and oily is important when you have a viral fever. Make sure to add these foods to your diet -- broth, citrus fruits, green vegetables, soup, etc.