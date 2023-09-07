8 Home Remedies To Heal Your Burnt Tongue

Try these home remedies for the burnt tongue.

A burnt tongue can be a painful nuisance, but the good news is that several home remedies can provide rapid relief and speed up the healing process.

Quite often, in pursuit of savoring your favorite meal, you forget to take caution and end up hurting your taste buds. This happens when you sip an extremely hot beverage or take a bite from freshly cooked hot food. A burnt tongue is quite a common problem but it hurts like hell. And we all know how a burnt tongue can quickly turn a delightful meal into a painful experience. Fortunately, these home remedies can help you find relief and accelerate the healing process. Remember that immediate action, such as cold water rinses, is essential to minimize discomfort. While these remedies can provide fast relief, severe burns or burns that don't improve should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. With the right care and a bit of patience, you'll be on your way to a pain-free tongue in no time.

These are some of the effective home remedies!

Rinse With Cold Water

This is one of the simplest and quickest ways to alleviate the pain of a burnt tongue. The cold temperature will help you to cool down the affected area, reducing inflammation and soothing the discomfort. For best results use ice cubes if you have them. It can give you a sudden relaxation and make you feel better.

Aloe Vera Gel Is A Natural Healer

Aloe Vera's healing property can act as a savior here. Using aloe vera gel will not only help you relieve the pain but instead, it will make it heal faster. But remember to use aloe vera gel that doesn't have any chemicals added to it. Use a natural one.

Honey

Honey is another natural remedy that can help soothe a burnt tongue. Dab a small amount of honey onto the affected area. Honey possesses natural antibacterial properties and can aid in the healing process. Plus, it offers a comforting sweetness that makes the process more enjoyable.

Milk And Yogurt

Dairy products like milk and yogurt have healing properties and they can provide quick relief from a burnt tongue. The cooling properties will soothe the tongue. So either sip on cold milk or consume plain yogurt to help alleviate the burning sensation. These dairy items not only cool the tongue but also create a soothing barrier that eases discomfort.

Saltwater Rinse Can Also Be Helpful

A saltwater rinse is a classic home remedy for mouth-related discomfort. Mix a teaspoon of salt into a glass of lukewarm water and use it as a mouthwash. Gargle and swish the solution around your mouth for a minute or two before spitting it out. Saltwater helps reduce inflammation and can provide relief from pain.

Baking Soda Paste

Baking soda can be a gentle and effective remedy for a burnt tongue. Create a paste by mixing a small amount of baking soda with water. Apply the paste to the burnt area and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with cold water. Baking soda helps balance pH levels in the mouth and may speed up the healing process.

Mint Leaves

Mint leaves offer a refreshing and cooling effect that can provide rapid relief for a burnt tongue. Chew on fresh mint leaves or brew a cup of mint tea. Mint's natural properties help calm the burn and ease discomfort.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

If the pain persists and home remedies aren't providing sufficient relief, you can consider over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen. These medications can help manage pain and inflammation, but they are a temporary solution and should be used according to the recommended dosage.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the condition if it persists for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes.

