8 Easy Methods To Get Rid Of Warts At Home

There are different types of warts, as different strains of the HPV virus react differently. Warts appear months after you have been affected, and therefore, the first line of defence against them is to take prudent preventive measures. Most people have warts at some point in their lives, and children are more likely to be affected than adults are. Fresh vegetables, whole grains and fruits will help strengthen the body naturally. In addition, use a diet rich in Vitamin A and include foods such as pumpkin, carrots, papaya, mangos, apricots, and almonds.

The trusty duct tape: The method is simple and has been used for ages. Place a small duct tape firmly over the wart and leave it for about six days. Remove the take on the sixth day and soak the wart in water for about 20 minutes. Gently file with a soft pumice stone or a new emery board. Make sure you don't reuse the emery board or the nail file.

Tea tree oil: Use diluted tea tree oil on the wart and leave it on for a few hours. You can also combine three drops of tea tree oil with castor oil and apply them to the wart using a cotton ball. Repeat two to three times a day.

Clear nail polish: Apply two to three coats of clear nail polish on the wart. Do this 2 to 3 times a day. It helps cut the oxygen supply to the wart, and it falls away.

Aspirin: Aspirin contains salicylic acid (the most common treatment for warts). Mix a crushed aspirin tablet with water, apply on the wart and leave overnight.

Vitamin E tablets: Prick a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil to the wart. Cover with a bandage and leave overnight. You will have to do this for two weeks.

Vitamin C: Like the aspirin, crush, dilute and apply the vitamin C tablet on your skin and leave overnight.

Multipurpose Aloe Vera: Use a fresh aloe vera leaf. Apply the new gel to the wart. Repeat daily.

Use a fresh aloe vera leaf. Apply the new gel to the wart. Repeat daily. Castor oil:Apply castor oil on the wart daily for about three weeks or until the wart falls off.