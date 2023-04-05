7 Best Home Remedies For Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension)

What is low blood pressure? In medical terms, when the readings hover around 90/60 mm Hg or lower, it can be called hypotension.

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension is a condition in which the blood pressure of the body drops massively. This sudden drop in blood pressure is what we will understand today. The blood gets pushed against your arteries inside the heart with every beat. The force at which the blood is pushing against the walls of the arteries is what we call blood pressure. When this pressure of the blood flow goes down, the medical term for that condition is low blood pressure or hypotension.

The blood pressure reading comprises two numbers: first the systolic measure, then the diastolic measure. Having lower blood pressure is good in maximum cases (less than 120/80). However, having too low blood pressure can sometimes make things worse for the body. Hypotension in adults is defined as a blood pressure reading of lower than 90/60. Apart from this, the condition can also come with signs and symptoms, risk factors, etc. Here is everything you need to know about Low blood pressure or hypotension.

What Is Dangerously Low Blood Pressure?

When the blood pressure readings hover around 90/60 mm Hg or lower, it is medically termed hypotension. The measurement of the blood pressure is done using millimetres of mercury (mmHg). When the blood pressure drops too low, it can cause a sudden decrease in the supply of blood to organs such as the brain, kidneys, and heart. This decreased blood supply can lead to some complicated health conditions in the long run. Scroll down to know what causes the blood pressure to drop suddenly.

What Causes Low Blood Pressure?

A sudden drop in blood pressure can happen due to many reasons, some of which can be:

Sudden loss of blood (shock) Severe infection Heart attack Severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) A sudden change in body position Dehydration Heart problems low heart rate (bradycardia) Pregnancy-induced Severe allergic reaction

What Are The Symptoms of Low Blood Pressure

The condition requires immediate attention, as not taking note of the symptoms and understanding the ways to manage it can cause severe outcomes of the condition. Here are some symptoms of low blood pressure:

Fatigue Nausea Heavy sweating and clammy skin Loss of consciousness Rapid breathing Fainting Confusion Blurred vision Feeling extremely weak Feeling sick Lightheadedness or dizziness

What Should You Do When BP Is Too Low?

Low blood pressure treatment or management of this condition at home is extremely easy. These home remedies for low BP include both lifestyle changes as well as a specific diet plan. Take a look below to know how low blood pressure can be managed at home:

Eat small meals at short intervals Increase your salt intake Wear compression stockings Don't get up or move around quickly Avoid excessive alcohol consumption Drink plenty of water Snack on almonds and raisins Drink coffee with your meals Enjoy a cup of liquorice tea

Disclaimer: The above-suggested home remedies for low blood pressure shouldn't be considered the best treatment option for the condition. It is suggested you get checked by a doctor before making any changes to your diet or daily routine.