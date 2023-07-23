7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Stay Healthy in Monsoons

Let's look at several Ayurvedic techniques and treatments that can help us stay healthy during the rainy season.

When the clouds gather and the rain patterns against the windowpane, the beauty and charm of the monsoon season are revealed. The earth is revitalised, and the atmosphere is invigorated. However, in addition to the romantic appeal of rain, the monsoon also presents a number of health issues. During this time, it is especially important to take extra precautions to protect our health because the humidity in the air serves as a breeding ground for a number of illnesses.

Ayurvedic Remedies For Monsoon Health Issues

In such cases, Indian Ayurveda, a traditional holistic healing procedure, can provide insightful advice and effective treatments to support our ability to remain healthy and resilient throughout the monsoon. The aim of Ayurveda, which means "knowledge of life," is to promote holistic well-being by preserving a balance between the mind, body, and spirit. Let's look at several Ayurvedic techniques and treatments that can help us stay healthy during the rainy season.

Drink Lots of Fluid To Stay Hydrated

Despite the reduced temperatures, it's important to drink enough water during the monsoon. Choose warm beverages over cold ones, such as herbal teas or warm water. Drinking warm water with a squeeze of lemon can help with digestion and detoxification. Caffeine and alcohol should not be consumed in excess since they dehydrate the body.

Maintain A Healthy Diet

Ayurveda holds that maintaining a strong "Agni," or digestive fire, is essential for optimum health. Due to the excessive humidity during the monsoon, digestion weakens, which causes a sluggish metabolism and toxin buildup. Favour warm, light foods like soups, stews, and herbal teas to combat this. Include digestive-enhancing ingredients like ginger, garlic, and cumin and coriander in your meals. Steer clear of fatty, fried, and other hefty foods that can strain the digestive tract.

Abhyanga Or Self Massaging

Ayurveda's abhyanga, or self-massage with warm oil, is a wonderfully soothing and revitalising technique. Sesame oil massages during the monsoon can aid circulation, nourish the skin, and reduce joint pain brought on by moisture. Additionally, it helps to lower stress and improve general well-being. Include this self-care technique in your monsoon routine to reap its many advantages.

Neti - Nasal Irrigation

Allergies and respiratory problems are frequently brought on by the monsoon. These issues may be relieved by the nasal irrigation procedure known as neti. Warm saline solution should be placed in a neti pot and carefully poured through one nostril while flowing out the other. This procedure decongests the nasal passages, gets rid of allergies, and clears up congestion. When practising neti, be sure to use sterile water and maintain good cleanliness.

Oil Pulling

An Ayurvedic practice known as "oil pulling" entails swishing a tablespoon of edible oil (such as sesame or coconut oil) about in your mouth for ten to fifteen minutes. This procedure enhances general oral hygiene, reduces dental issues, and aids in the removal of toxins from the mouth. Regular oil pulling can also help to boost immunity, which will help prevent illnesses during the monsoon season.

Try Herbal Teas

Drinking herbal infusions is a great approach to strengthen your defences and fend off frequent monsoon illnesses. Tulsi, often known as holy basil, is valued for its ability to fight viruses and bacteria. For relief from coughs, colds, and respiratory congestion, boil a few leaves in water. Additionally, a mixture of honey, ginger, and turmeric helps reduce inflammation and strengthen your body's defensive mechanisms.

Aromatherapy

During the monsoon, aromatherapy can be extremely helpful in boosting your mood and encouraging wellness. Lemongrass, eucalyptus, and lavender essential oils all have antibacterial characteristics that can help purify the air, strengthen the immune system, and reduce stress. To benefit from their calming benefits, diffuse the oils or add a few drops to your bathwater.

