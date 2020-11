Looking for ways to brighten your underarms? Here are 6 home remedies for dark underarms that can help you.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could flaunt smooth, even-toned underarms in your sleeveless dress? You’re not alone. Dark underarms are a common problem and one of the biggest beauty concerns. If you are on a quest to have flawless pits, then this article can help you. We have laid down some home remedies for dark underarms that will help you brighten them. Also Read - How to use mayonnaise for skin lightening?

Home Remedies For Dark Underarms

Castor Oil

Castor oil works as an excellent skin conditioner that works wonders for your skin. It absorbs all impurities and helps you get rid of excess oil, dirt and dead cells, which in turn, reveals the lighter skin of your underarms. Also Read - Fool-proof remedies to lighten your dark underarms

How to use: Take a decent amount of castor oil and rub it under the underarm area to lighten it. Do this every day for effective results. Also Read - I tried this DIY home remedy to lighten my underarms and I’m really impressed by the result

Tea Tree Oil

This is one of the best remedies to even out the tone and get rid of underarm odour. The astringent and antimicrobial properties in tea tree oil will kill the microbes and deodorize the area.

How to use: Mix 4-5 drops of tea tree oil in a cup of water and spray the mixture on your underarms regularly and let it dry.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel contains an enzyme called tyrosinase inhibitor, which is responsible for skin pigmentation. It also contains antioxidants that help exfoliate, moisturize and lighten your armpits.

How to use: Take fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly on your underarms and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and repeat this every alternate day.

Cucumber

Extracts of cucumber contain antioxidants, vitamins A and C, all of which are great for your skin. The collagen-binding property of this green delight helps lighten the skin and makes it firm.

How to use: Rub thick slices of cucumber on the dark areas of your underarms. Let it sit for 10 minutes and rinse it off with water.

Orange Peel

Orange peel has anti-bacterial and antimicrobial properties, which makes it great for lightening the skin. It also helps in treating acne and oily skin. It also helps remove marks on the face and get rid of pigmentation.

How to use: Grind an orange peel till it turns into a powder. Now, mix rose water and milk. Apply the mixture on the dark areas and leave for 10-15 minutes. Do this every alternate day for effective results.

Potato Juice

Potatoes are brimming with different kinds of nutrients, beneficial for the skin. They contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which helps reduce dark spots, acne marks, fight dullness and induce a natural glow. Potato juice acts as a natural bleach that provides instant relief from these problems.

How to use: Peel the potato and grate it. Squeeze the juice and apply directly on the affected area. Clean it with water after 10-15 minutes.

Caution: Do a patch test before using any of these remedies.