Looking for ways to get rid of blemishes? Here are 6 home remedies to eliminate the marks in no time.

Nobody likes an untimely zit that pops on the face every now and then. Blemishes occur due to various reasons, including excessive oil production in the skin, dead skin cells, and environmental aggressors. It makes some people uncomfortable, and make others lose confidence. The first thing that comes to mind when you think of blemishes is over-the-counter treatment. However, there are ingredients available in your kitchen that can help you get rid of blemishes in no time. Here are 6 home remedies to clear out blemishes.

Home Remedies For Blemishes

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has antibacterial properties that help wipe out the bacteria affecting your skin and causing skin problems. It also works as an astringent and balances the pH that helps lighten blemishes.

How to use: In a bowl, mix one part of apple cider vinegar and eight parts of water. Store the concoction in a spray bottle and spritz your face with it at least once a day for effective results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera contains antioxidants and has healing properties that can help rejuvenate the skin and reduce blemishes. It will also boost the blood flow in your skin that helps kill harmful bacteria.

How to use: Extract the gel of an aloe vera leaf and apply it on the affected area. Massage it for a minute or two and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with water and leave it overnight.

Papaya

Papaya is rich in healing enzymes that help soothe many skin woes. It is a great home remedy to remove blemishes, reduce dark spot and improve skin tone. The presence of antifungal properties in papaya may even help treat fungal infections.

How to use: Mash papaya and rub it on the face for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Egg White

The natural enzymes present in egg white can help tone the skin and lighten blemishes. It has the potential to zap your bumps from the source.

How to use: Apply one egg white on the face, using a face pack brush. Let it sit for 10 minutes and rinse it off. Pat dry and apply a moisturizer.

Neem

Neem or margosa contains antibacterial properties that help clear out blemishes and helps to get rid of marks on the skin. Regular use of neem can help blemishes to fade.

How to use: Mix a handful of dried neem leaves and 2 tablespoons of honey in a bowl. Apply this paste on the affected area and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Wash your face with normal water. Do this twice a week for effective results.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful component that possesses antioxidants and healing properties. When applied on the skin, turmeric can help even out the skin tone and helps get rid of blemishes, scars, and dark spots.

How to use: In a bowl, combine half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, one tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix it well and apply the mixture on the face. Wash it off after 10 minutes. Do this every alternate day for best results.