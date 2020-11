Did you know that fennel tea offers a multitude of benefits? Read on to know about the therapeutic effects of fennel tea and how to prepare it.

Fennel seeds are aromatic seeds that dominate a variety of India's culinary practices. Commonly known as saunf in India, these seeds have been used for centuries as a medicinal plant. These brownish seeds can be dried and used to make a strong-smelling tea that offers various health benefits. That's right; fennel tea can do wonders for your health. Here are the benefits of this incredible tea you should know about.

Health Benefits Of Fennel Tea

Rich in vitamins A, B-complex, C, and D, amino acids, and numerous other nutrients, fennel is one ingredient that offers many health benefits and should definitely be a part of your diet. Also Read - Follow these appetite-boosting strategies

Boosts Immunity

You need to take care of your immune health more than ever. The best way to keep your immune system healthy is by eating the right foods. Fennel tea can help you do exactly that. Fennel contains vitamin C, an antioxidant that enhances the immune system. It also contains antimicrobial properties that help strengthen immunity.

Treats Digestive Issues

Fennel seeds have digestion-enhancing properties that help relax the muscles and stimulate the flow of bile. The presence of fibre in it helps improve the health of the large intestine and colon. It also encourages blood circulation to the digestive tract, which helps improve the overall digestive function. Drinking fennel tea can also alleviate irritable bowel syndrome.

Aids Weight Loss

If you are looking to get rid of those extra kilos, you might be searching for the best ways to quickly do so. Drinking fennel tea may help you achieve that. It all comes down to digestive health when it comes to weight loss. Improved digestion means reduced cravings, which will contribute your weight loss efforts. It also helps get rid of the excess fluid and waste from the body, which again helps in weight loss.

Good For Hormonal Balance

Studies have shown the positive effect of including fennel seeds in your diet. It contains phytoestrogens, which makes it an ideal choice for those with hormonal imbalances. It can also help treat polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Fennel also has progestogenic substances, which helps balance the thyroid hormone.

Helps Manage Diabetes

A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that fennel is good for those suffering from diabetes. It has a low glycemic index, the relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood sugar levels, which makes it beneficial for diabetics. Vitamin-C present in fennel also makes it a good choice for those trying to manage their blood sugar levels.

Helps Relieve Arthritis

Fennel is one of those herbs known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains antioxidants, which reduces levels of inflammation and helps improve symptoms of arthritis. It also has properties that can help those suffering from osteoarthritis.

How To Prepare It?

Boil half a teaspoon of fennel seeds in one cup of water. Turn off the flame and let it sit for 10 minutes. Add the juice of half a lemon and one teaspoon of honey to the glass. Stir it well and drink warm.