If you have a sore throat, one of the best natural remedies is honey. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using honey if your sore throat is accompanied by a cough. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Public Health England (PHE) also recommend the same after they went through scientific evidence of the same. According to this evidence, honey is effective at reducing the symptoms of acute coughs due to upper respiratory tract infections. In India, honey has been used to treat sore throat since time immemorial. It is well known for its therapeutic properties. This is because of its amazing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties. This food also has anti-cancer and anti-viral properties.

Here, let us see how you can use honey to get relief from sore throat.

Honey with warm water

This is the simplest method by which you can get relief from sore throat. Just mix two tablespoons of honey with a warm glass of water and drink it. You can drink this throughout the day or 3 to 4 times a day. There are no side effects and you will soon see an improvement in your condition. For best results, go in for raw honey and not the pasteurized variety.

Honey with ginger

This can help you deal with cough, cold or allergies. It not only helps you deal with your sore throat but it also treats the root cause of your sore throat. Just crush some ginger and squeeze out the juice. Mix about 1 teaspoon of this juice with a tablespoon of honey. Have immediately. You must use fresh ginger for this. Take this remedy at least 2 to 3 times a day for best results. This will also offer relief from dry cough. Alternatively, you may also boil grated ginger with water for about 5 minutes. Strain and mix 1 tablespoon of honey with it and have immediately.

Honey with tulsi leaves

Tulsi leaves and honey is again a very effective home remedy to fight seasonal cough. Just take 3 to 4 tulsi leaves and chew on it. Once you crush the tulsi leaves with your teeth and swallow the juice, have a teaspoon of honey. You need to do this on an empty stomach. Also, do not eat or drink anything for at least 30 minutes after you have this.

Honey with cloves

Cloves has anti-bacterial properties, which makes it an effective remedy for relieving pain and infection that comes with a sore throat. It also offers relief from the itchy feeling in your throat. All you have to do is add a pod of clove to a spoonful of honey and let it soak for few hours or overnight. Remove the clove and sip the honey. This will give you quick relief from a sore throat. You can also have honey and then keep the clove in your mouth.

Honey, lemon and hot water

Today, there are many over-the-counter cough medicines that include honey. But you can easily make your own cough remedy. Squeeze half a lemon into a mug of boiled water and add 2 teaspoons of honey to it. Sip this while it is still hot. You will get relief in just a day.