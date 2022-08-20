5 Tips To Avoid Painful Mosquito Bites

Do These 4 Things To Avoid Painful Mosquito Bites

The showers provide us with a much-required break from the scorching heat but at the cost of menace by the mosquitoes. Monsoon season is the peak period for mosquito breeding. Even though most mosquito bites are harmless, some can cause serious complications. These biting insects can transmit various diseases and give us numerous itchy bites. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than one million people die each year from mosquito bites, with malaria being one of the leading causes.

RISK FACTORS

Although the likelihood of contracting a disease from a mosquito mostly depends on where you reside, mosquitoes can carry several illnesses. Female mosquitoes tend to target specific kinds of people over others regarding feeding. As a result, mosquitoes can carry and spread several dangerous infections, including:

Malaria: Signs of the infection include headache, vomiting and fever. Malaria can be potentially life-threatening if not treated immediately.

TRENDING NOW

Zika virus: The symptoms are mild and may include fever, joint muscle pain or rash. There is, however, no vaccine available that can prevent the virus.

Chikungunya: It can lead to high fever, joint and muscle pain, and headache.

You may like to read

Dr Shovana Veshnavi, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), Shares 5 Tips To Avoid Painful Mosquito Bites

Remove standing water: Standing water provides mosquitoes with the perfect breeding environment. Making your surroundings less inviting for mosquitoes will help you avoid getting bitten. This is easily accomplished by keeping in mind to drain the water from glasses, mugs, cups, buckets or any empty vessels before leaving them outside. Avoid certain times of day: These times are colder and less windy, making them more conducive for mosquitoes. Therefore, it is an excellent concept to plan any activities you may have during the times of day when mosquitoes are less active if you want to prevent getting bitten. Wear light colours: Wearing lightly colour clothing is an excellent way to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Neutral and pastel colour clothing can help to prevent mosquito bites. Wear appropriate clothing: Mosquitoes will bite on any area of exposed skin. Because of this, it's a good idea to dress in long sleeves to ward off mosquito bites. Keep air circulated: Mosquitoes aren't strong flyers; therefore, air circulation can effectively keep mosquitoes at bay, preventing them from flying nearby.

RECOMMENDED STORIES