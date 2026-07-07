5 science-backed home remedies proven to help pass and prevent kidney stones naturally

Know simple, science-backed ways to ease kidney stone symptoms, support natural stone passage, and reduce the risk of future stones with healthy daily habits.

Kidney stones (Image AI Generated)

Kidney stones are hard lumps of minerals and salts which build up within kidneys. They may be extremely painful, make people ill and they may lead to problems when urinating. Some of the larger stones need medical intervention while many small stones are passed naturally, either by increasing hydration and modifying lifestyle. Simple home remedies can minimize the risk of future kidney stones if taken regularly, experts say.

Here are 5 medical backed and trusted natural remedies:

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Water is the single most effective and easy home remedy to treat kidney stone. Urine becomes more dilute with water and minerals are less likely to stick together and start to form stones, and the little stones pass through the urinary tract more easily. Both doctors and other experts advise getting plenty of fluids to prevent dark urine.

According to Mayo Clinic, individuals that have experienced kidney stones in the past might need to have around 2.5-3 litres of urine per day, often needing even more fluid intake, particularly during hot weather.

2. Add Fresh Lemon Juice to Water

The lime content in fresh lemon juice helps the prevention of stones forming from calcium. Citrate in urine chelates calcium to decrease crystal formation. It can also reduce existing stones' growth.

The NHS actually suggests taking honeydew or fresh lemon juice in water to prevent kidney stones. Use freshly squeezed lemons for juicing rather than sugary or packaged beverages.

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3. Cut Down on Salt

The extra sodium in a high sodium diet may cause an increase in calcium excreted in urine, thus resulting in the formation of kidney stones. In people who tend to get kidney stones more often, cutting down on salt is one of the best ways to make changes to your diet.

4. Eat Calcium-Rich Foods Instead of Avoiding Calcium

Numerous individuals believe that they must avoid calcium once they develop kidney stones. But doctors do not recommend that; experts say that's not a good idea without a doctor's advice.

Consuming these foods such as milk, yogurt, cheese, along with getting calcium provides a protective effect against calcium oxalate stones because calcium binds with oxalate in the gut before they can be absorbed into the bloodstream. Calcium supplements must be taken with a doctor's orders, however.

5. Limit Foods High in Oxalates

Mayo Clinic explains, don't eat, drink or use foods high in oxalates. Calcium oxalate stones are the most common type of kidney stone. If you tend to develop these, you may want to limit oxalate-rich foods that include spinach, beets, sweet potatoes, nuts, chocolate, and soy products.

The majority of stone in the kidney is preventable by the use of simple lifestyle changes. Abundant water intake, lemon consumption, limiting high oxalate foods, proper levels of calcium in the food and eating fruits and vegetables are known scientifically to decrease risk. If you have had stones in the past, discuss with your health care provider the type of stone you had, as the approaches to prevention can vary by stone type.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.