5 homemade electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated and energized during extreme summer heatwave

Stay cool and refreshed this summer with these easy homemade electrolyte drinks that help fight dehydration, boost energy, and keep the body hydrated naturally.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 19, 2026 9:21 PM IST

Summer hydration drinks (Image AI Generated)

Extreme summer heat can leave the body tired, dehydrated, and low on energy. During heatwave, the body sweats out minerals that serve as important rehydration elements such as sodium, potassium and magnesium. These minerals are known as electrolytes and are important for regulation of fluids, muscle function and energy.

5 homemade electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated

Here are 5 cool electrolyte drinks you can make yourself to stay hydrated during hot weather.

1. Lemon salt water

Lemon salt water is a simple, homemade electrolyte drink. Lemon is a source of vitamin C and potassium and salt is added to replenish lost sodium. This beverage is thirst quenching and would be helpful after a time outdoors in hot weather. To prepare, add 1 glass of cold water to half a lemon juice, a pinch of salt and honey or sugar (1 tsp.)

2. Coconut water with chia seeds

The coconut water provides abundant amounts of potassium, especially so to be called as nature's sports drink. Chia even helps to keep the body hydrated longer by absorbing water when included, making this an even more hydrating drink. Mix one glass fresh coconut water with 1 teaspoon of soaked chia. Or for additional seasoning, add a touch of lemon juice.

Coconut water with chia seeds

3. Buttermilk with roasted cumin

Buttermilk is a popular beverage enjoyed in summer seasons in the Indian homes. Helps cool down the body, aids digestion and replenishes the electrolyte loss as a result of perspiration. Cumin is added to a number of dishes for flavour, and it also helps prevent bloating and acidity. In advance mix one cup of curd with 2 cups of water.

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4. Watermelon mint cooler

Watermelon is a high water ripe fruit that has sufficient amounts of potassium and magnesium as well, which makes it a good option for watering yourself in the summer. Mint is cooling naturally and enhances taste. Mix together two cups of watermelon chunks, some mint leaves and salt.

5. Orange honey electrolyte drink

During very hot weather, oranges provide a good amount of vitamin C and potassium to help keep well hydrated and energized. Honey provides quick and natural sweetness and energy. Blend a glass of water with fresh orange juice, a little bit of salt and 1 teaspoon of honey. Be sure to mix well and chill before consuming.

During a heat wave, it is very important to be hydrated, particularly for hot days. Homemade electrolyte energy drinks are low cost, natural, and soy-free, which is a plus compared to many sports drinks containing colored and high sugar content that are available.

Along with these drinks, add sufficient amounts of plain water, water-rich fruits and refrain from direct sunlight in the heat of the day. From basic kitchen ingredients, your body might be able to attain cool, fresh and energetic body during summers.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. People with kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or other health conditions should consult a doctor before making dietary changes.