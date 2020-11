Are you prone to joint and muscle pain in winters? Here are 5 remedies to help you get rid of joint stiffness and pain during winter.

From skin woes to health issues, winter can wreak havoc on your body. You may experience cold, cough, fever and joint pain in the chilly weather. Joint stiffness and pain are some of the issues which are common during the season. It is even worse for people with arthritis. The pain in their joints gets worse with the weather. Wouldn't it be great if you could rid of the body pain induced by a drop in the temperature? So, those of who are looking for natural ways to overcome the problem, here are 5 home remedies to get rid of joint stiffness and muscle pain during winter.

Cinnamon

Widely used to add flavour to dishes, cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory and healing properties that help treat body aches and improve overall health. You can consume this healthy spice in more ways than one.

How to use: One way is to mix a teaspoon of powdered cinnamon in a glass of warm water and consume immediately. Drink this mixture once every day to get relief from the pain.

Mustard Oil

Massaging your aching joints and muscles with mustard oil can ease the pain. It contains allyl isothiocyanate, a compound that helps reduce the pain caused by inflammation.

How to use: Massage some mustard oil all over the joints. Leave it for about half an hour and wash it off. Do this once daily for effective results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This wonder ingredient helps get relief from an array of health problems, including joint stiffness and muscle pain. Apple cider vinegar contains anti-inflammatory properties that relieve pain and inflammation.

How to use: Prepare a healthy concoction by mixing a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water. Mix well and add some honey to it. Drink the mixture once or twice every day to get rid of the muscle pain.

Bananas

Potassium deficiency is believed to be one of the possible causes of muscle and joint pain. Consume bananas every day to counteract this and give your body the potassium it needs.

How to use: All you need is to make bananas a permanent addition to your diet if you suffer from joint or muscle pain.

Turmeric

The queen of spices, turmeric or yellow ginger is one of the most effective remedies to treat joint and muscle pain. It is rich in anti-inflammatory and healing properties that can help you get rid of body aches. It will also protect you against infections by boosting your immunity.

How to use: Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of warm milk. Mix well and drink it every day. You can also add some honey if you want.

Some other tips