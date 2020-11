There are a number of factors that cause redness in the eyes. But how can you get rid of it? 5 effective home remedies to get rid of red eyes in no time.

Do you wake up with red, bloodshot eyes? The worst thing about waking up with red eyes is that it itches and even causes headaches. It usually occurs when the vessels in your eyes become irritated and swollen. Many factors cause redness in the eyes, but the most common is when a substance or object gets into your eyes. Also Read - Expert tips to save your eyes from the noxious air pollution so common during this time of year

Causes of bloodshot eyes

While there are countless reasons why your eyes are red, the most common include: Also Read - Get relief from dust allergy with our simple home remedies

Pink eye Also Read - Rubbing won't help your itchy eyes, try these home remedies

Also known as conjunctivitis, pink eye is an infection caused by a virus, bacteria or an allergen. Red-eye occurs when something irritates the conjunctiva, a thin membrane that lines part of the eye. Symptoms of this condition include pink eyes, watery or thick discharge from the eyes, itchy eyes, burning, and more tears than usual. Symptoms may disappear after two weeks, but some antibiotics may help speed up the recovery.

Allergies

Common allergens such as pollen and mould can cause redness in the eyes. Allergens stimulate the body to produce more histamine. This can cause inflammation and lead to infections such as conjunctivitis. It can cause itching. Keep your pets outside if you are prone to such allergies. Avoid rubbing your eyes after touching your pet and keep washing your hands.

Dry eyes

A consistent layer of tears on the surface of the eye is essential to lubricate the eyes. The lack of moisture in the eyes can lead to dry eye syndrome. Constant dryness can cause inflammation and even scar in the eyes. Burning sensation, itchy eyes, fatigued eyes, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and red eyes are some of the common symptoms of dry eyes.

Eyelid inflammation

Blepharitis refers to an inflammatory eye disorder that causes redness in the eyes. Some of the common causes of this condition include bacterial infection, makeup getting into the eye and eyelash lice.

Home remedies for red eyes

Cold compress

Placing a cool compress over the eyes can help alleviate inflammation and redness. It will also make your eyes feel better and relaxed. You can simply soak a clean cotton ball in cold water, squeeze it and apply. Or you can use refrigerated cucumber slices to get rid of red eyes.

Tea bags

Teas such as chamomile and green tea can help soothe red eyes. They contain anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce any inflammation or swelling in the eyes. Take 2 tea bags and refrigerate them. After an hour, place them on your eyes for 20 minutes. Do this twice every day.

Honey + milk

Mix a tablespoon of warm milk and honey. Dip a cotton swab in the mixture and apply on your eyes. Do this for about 30 minutes and wash your face. This works because both ingredients have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that speed up the healing process.

Castor oil

It contains a strong anti-inflammatory compound known as ricinoleic acid. Pouring a few drops of this oil in your eyes can lubricate the eyes and reduce inflammation. While this usually works, you should consult a professional to avoid complications.

Aloe vera

Take some aloe vera gel and mix it with an equal amount of water. Soak a cotton pad and refrigerate for about an hour. Place them on the eyes for 20-30 minutes to get rid of the redness. Do this at least once daily. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in aloe vera will help soothe irritated eyes.

Blink breaks

With work from home in its full swing, most of us spend hours in front of the computer or laptop. Spending too much time in front of an electronic device can lead to dry eyes. Follow the “20-20 blink rule” to keep the moisture balance in your eyes. Look away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes and blink twice. This will allow the tears to stay in contact with the eyes and reduce redness.