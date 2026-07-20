5 DIY natural sunscreen remedies to protect your skin from tanning and sunburn this summer

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 20, 2026 10:32 AM IST
The summer season brings bright sunny days, but too much sun exposure can damage the skin. Excessive UV- rays can lead to tanning, sunburn, dryness, premature ageing and sun irritations. Although the use of sunscreen lotions and other products is essential, many seek natural protection when the weather is very hot. Certain kitchen ingredients have cooling properties and protect the skin and function as a natural mild sun protection barrier.
Here are 5 easy DIY home remedies that can help protect your skin naturally during scorching heat:
Aloe Vera is one of the best natural ingredient to sooth and calm down the damage done to skin from exposure to Sun. Contains antioxidants, vitamins and cooling elements that help minimize the effects of the sun on redness and inflammation.
How To Use:
Coconut oil contains natural moisturizing properties and some protection from the sun's UV rays. Combined with shea butter, it forms a nourishing barrier to prevent skin damage due to heat.
How To Use:
It is beneficial to those who have dry skin, but it is not a good remedy for oily or acne skin.
Cucumber has an immediate effect in cooling the skin, and reducing sun irritation. Rose water rejuvenates the skin and moisturizes it in hot weather.
How To Use:
Green tea contains a number of antioxidants that fight skin damage caused by UV rays and pollutants. It also helps to reduce inflammation and redness.
How To Use:
This is a good laxative that made tired skin fresh, it has an immediate cooling effect in summer days.
The lycopene present in tomatoes could help minimize sun damage and tanning. Yogurt is good for soothing the irritated skin and helps to enhance skin texture.
How To Use:
This face pack can assist in naturally toning and revitalising dull summer skin without any harm to it.
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