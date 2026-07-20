5 DIY natural sunscreen remedies to protect your skin from tanning and sunburn this summer

Protect your skin naturally this summer with easy DIY remedies that help reduce tanning, soothe sunburn, and keep your skin cool and healthy.

DIY natural sunscreen (Image AI Generated)

The summer season brings bright sunny days, but too much sun exposure can damage the skin. Excessive UV- rays can lead to tanning, sunburn, dryness, premature ageing and sun irritations. Although the use of sunscreen lotions and other products is essential, many seek natural protection when the weather is very hot. Certain kitchen ingredients have cooling properties and protect the skin and function as a natural mild sun protection barrier.

5 DIY natural sunscreen remedies to protect your skin

Here are 5 easy DIY home remedies that can help protect your skin naturally during scorching heat:

1. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera is one of the best natural ingredient to sooth and calm down the damage done to skin from exposure to Sun. Contains antioxidants, vitamins and cooling elements that help minimize the effects of the sun on redness and inflammation.

How To Use:

Cut off leaf and dip in fresh aloe vera gel.

Use on face, neck and arms as a light powder before going outside.

Use for 15-20 minutes or overnight.

2. Coconut Oil And Shea Butter

Coconut oil contains natural moisturizing properties and some protection from the sun's UV rays. Combined with shea butter, it forms a nourishing barrier to prevent skin damage due to heat.

How To Use:

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Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of shea butter.

Mix thoroughly, keep in a small container.

Lightly use on uncovered skin before exposure to the outdoors.

It is beneficial to those who have dry skin, but it is not a good remedy for oily or acne skin.

3. Cucumber And Rose Water Spray

Cucumber has an immediate effect in cooling the skin, and reducing sun irritation. Rose water rejuvenates the skin and moisturizes it in hot weather.

How To Use:

Blend and strain 1/2 cup of cucumber.

Add 2 tbsp rose water.

Keep in a spray bottle (refrigerate).

4. Green Tea Ice Cubes

Green tea contains a number of antioxidants that fight skin damage caused by UV rays and pollutants. It also helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

How To Use:

Make a green tea and allow to cool.

Place in an ice tray and freeze.

Gently rub the face of the cube for a few seconds.

This is a good laxative that made tired skin fresh, it has an immediate cooling effect in summer days.

5. Tomato And Yoghurt Pack

The lycopene present in tomatoes could help minimize sun damage and tanning. Yogurt is good for soothing the irritated skin and helps to enhance skin texture.

How To Use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of tomato pulp with 1 tablespoon of yoghurt.

Apply evenly on the skin.

Wait for 15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

This face pack can assist in naturally toning and revitalising dull summer skin without any harm to it.

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