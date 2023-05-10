3 Home Remedies For Dry Skin By Dr Monica Gulati

Homemade natural remedies for dry skin on the face: Dry skin can be uncomfortable and itchy, whether ageing, an underlying skin disease, or environmental factors spur it on. There have always been a wealth of natural remedies in Ayurveda that can make your skin glow and keep it healthy. The greatest thing about Ayurvedic treatments is that you can use them frequently without worrying about side effects, and they don't harm your skin. Numerous herbs possess vital anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial qualities that support clear, acne-free skin. In addition, these plants tend to unclog skin pores and promote the creation of natural oils.

Dr Monica Gulati, Executive Dean Lovely Professional University Faculty for Applied Medical Sciences, shares three home remedies for dry skin.

Milk and Turmeric: Milk is an excellent moisturiser because it contains healthy fats and amino acids. It may help with itchy or inflamed skin problems even if you include it in your diet. Make a face mask with two tablespoons of milk, one pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon of honey, and some water. Apply it to your skin and allow it to air dry. Rinse it off once it has dried. For efficient treatment of dry skin, apply this twice per week. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a powerful moisturizer with added antimicrobial benefits. It gives the face an intense nourishment, leaving it with a silky, smooth texture. Bring two spoons of barely warm coconut oil in a small container, use it on your face evenly and rub it with soft circular strokes. Leave the oil on your face overnight. This can be done every day before bedtime for the best effects. Aloe vera: Dry skin can be relieved by aloe vera. It can be applied to dry hands or feet and left overnight under a towel. Afterwards, you can use the gel on any other affected areas and let it absorb into your skin. Aloe vera gel again offers the advantages of beta carotene, such as safety against UV rays and enhanced your skin health.

Summary

Ayurveda emphasizes the idea that "real beauty originates from within." Therefore, external skin care routines will only work if you lead a healthy lifestyle. A sound diet and regular hygiene regimen can help you have smooth skin. Even though wrinkles, age lines, and other skin conditions are inevitable as you age, you can treat them with the above-mentioned natural remedies.

